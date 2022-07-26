Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Texas Historical Commission social media page by consent.

Kyle is a city in Hays County, Texas, United States. Its population grew from 28,016 in 2010 to 45,697 in 2020, making Kyle one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas.

The city of Kyle was established on this day in 1880 when Fergus Kyle, his wife, Anna, and Anna’s family gave 200 acres of land to build a townsite on the International-Great Northern Railroad line between San Antonio and Austin.

Fergus’ daughter, Mary Kyle Hartson, was elected mayor of Kyle in 1937 by a write-in vote. She was 72 years old.

Mary Kyle Hartson - Photo image submitted to M1Y by Austin History Center, Austin Public Library

During Hartson’s two terms as mayor (1937-41 and 1944-46), Kyle updated its fire department, installed streetlights, and built a water system. “We balanced the budget, and cleaned up the town,” she said. “Then when everything was under control, I retired.”

Before marrying, Hartson was a teacher. She lived in Taylor, Dallas, Laredo, and Mexico, returning to Kyle after her husband’s death. Prior to her time as mayor, Hartson served as Kyle’s postmaster from 1901 to 1925.

She died in 1956, at age 90, and was buried in the Kyle Cemetery. A local park is named after her.

