3rd Annual Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show benefiting CASA July 23, 2022

Playing Together to Give Back was the plan for Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show. Mundo Villapudua, owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, and Chris Cooper of C. Cooper Homes hosted their 3rd Annual Community Car & Bike Show that benefited CASA of East Texas! July 23, 2022.

You have probably seen or read a horrific story of an abused or neglected child. Do you wonder what happens then? That’s when CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, steps in. CASA advocates are volunteers who are passionate about helping children and skilled at listening. Texas law requires that a Guardian Ad Litem is appointed by the family court judge to represent these children’s best interests. - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas

That’s what CASA advocates do. After training, volunteers are matched with children where the volunteer’s passions, skills, and abilities are most effective. Sometimes, that’s a cultural connection. - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas

Sometimes, it’s a shared love of sports, reading, or other hobbies. Sometimes, it’s because a child is placed where the volunteer may have an interest in traveling. The volunteer reviews the child’s history and meets the child and others in the child’s life such as parent(s), caregivers, siblings, teachers, etc. - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas

Volunteers assess children’s wellbeing, safety and progress educationally and emotionally. Those observations, facts, and opinions are relayed to the judge. Many volunteers share that this is the most meaningful and fulfilling opportunity of their lives. While a child may be moved from placement to placement, school to school, and have many different caseworkers, and others, their CASA advocate remains the same. Maybe that is why one former foster child said, “My CASA is my best friend.” Do you want to make a difference? A child is waiting for someone just like you, with your passion, interests, background, and experiences. Contact CASA today! - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas

