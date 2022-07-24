Tyler, TX

3rd Annual Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show benefiting CASA July 23, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Playing Together to Give Back was the plan for Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show. Mundo Villapudua, owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, and Chris Cooper of C. Cooper Homes hosted their 3rd Annual Community Car & Bike Show that benefited CASA of East Texas! July 23, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lqtK_0gqsanBW00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

You have probably seen or read a horrific story of an abused or neglected child. Do you wonder what happens then? That’s when CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, steps in. CASA advocates are volunteers who are passionate about helping children and skilled at listening. Texas law requires that a Guardian Ad Litem is appointed by the family court judge to represent these children’s best interests. - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas
That’s what CASA advocates do. After training, volunteers are matched with children where the volunteer’s passions, skills, and abilities are most effective. Sometimes, that’s a cultural connection. - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas
Sometimes, it’s a shared love of sports, reading, or other hobbies. Sometimes, it’s because a child is placed where the volunteer may have an interest in traveling. The volunteer reviews the child’s history and meets the child and others in the child’s life such as parent(s), caregivers, siblings, teachers, etc. - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas
Volunteers assess children’s wellbeing, safety and progress educationally and emotionally. Those observations, facts, and opinions are relayed to the judge. Many volunteers share that this is the most meaningful and fulfilling opportunity of their lives. While a child may be moved from placement to placement, school to school, and have many different caseworkers, and others, their CASA advocate remains the same. Maybe that is why one former foster child said, “My CASA is my best friend.” Do you want to make a difference? A child is waiting for someone just like you, with your passion, interests, background, and experiences. Contact CASA today! - Kathy Elliott Director of Community Relations & Development at CASA for Kids of East Texas

Sources: https://casaforkidsofet.org, https://carcruisefinder.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q7Z0_0gqsanBW00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTVsG_0gqsanBW00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHV8b_0gqsanBW00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK4dJ_0gqsanBW00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Court Appointed Special Advoca# tour tyler texas# tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
1000 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

The SpongeBob Musical opens July 28, 2022, at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Thing to do in Tyler, Texas is to attend The SpongeBob Musical at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

55th Gospel Music Workshop of America convention 2022 is back after 2 year break

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Founded in 1967 by Rev. James Cleveland, the Gospel Music Workshop of America is an annual convention bringing together people who love gospel music.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulate Sheriff Larry R. Smith 1st Vice President of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Annette Holmes celebrates 10 years of service with the Smith County, Texas Clerk’s Office

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas reflects on the life of Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins, character of Farina in 105 Our Gang films

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins (August 9, 1920 - July 26, 1980) was a child actor, who portrayed the character of Farina in 105 Our Gang short films from 1922 to 1931.

Read full story
Kyle, TX

Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Texas Historical Commission social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny Baker

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday on July 22, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Tour Tyler Texasstopped by and wished Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday today July 22, 2022, and dropped off some sweet treats.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is set to make history as the first black four-star general in the Marine Corps

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley answered questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, July 21, and is now set to be confirmed as the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation would also mean he assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.

Read full story
28 comments
Tyler, TX

The Genesis Group of Tyler Texas welcomes Bukisani Tshuma from Zimbabwe

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Dearborn, MI

On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford

On this day in history July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, a professor at Tuskegee Institute, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

Read full story
7 comments
Tyler, TX

The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy