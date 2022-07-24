Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

TYLER, TEXAS: They are Re-Building and Re-Modeling at the Braum's 3635 Troup HWY 110 in Tyler, Texas. Area recruiter Jen Hommel of Braum's is asking that you come and join the Braum's Team.

Braum's is a great work environment and a great family-owned company. They are hiring managers, shift supervisors, and crew people. Come by and see them at the Braum's located at 7101 South Broadway Tyler, Texas on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 10 AM - 6 PM for open interviews. Walk-In. Come Join Our Team. This is where the fun stuff happens.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

From Our Family To Yours

It all started with the idea that if you want something done right, you do it yourself. A concept that Founders Bill and Mary Braum and their children are proud of. In 1933, Bill Braum’s father purchased a small butter processing plant in Kansas. Bill worked with his father growing the family’s business, which eventually became “Peter Pan Ice Cream Stores.” In 1968, the family started Braum’s in Oklahoma. From there, Braum’s grew into the business you know today with stores in 5 states, and with the Braum’s dairy farm and processing plant in Tuttle, Oklahoma, at the heart of the operation. Braum’s remains a family business to this day.

Find out how your favorite ice cream and dairy store came to “B.”

Making ice cream and dairy products is second nature to the Braum Family. Their expertise spans four generations with over eight decades of history. It all started in 1933 at the beginning of the Great Depression, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Celebrating over 50 years!

As you can tell, the roots of our business were laid in the 1930s. However, we officially became the Braum’s you know today in 1968 when Bill and Mary Braum opened their first store in Oklahoma City. The company continues to be family-owned and operated. We celebrated our 50th birthday in 2018.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Clarence Shackelford, Tour Tyler Texas- Program manager

