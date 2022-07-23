Tour Tyler Texas wishes Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday on July 22, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Tour Tyler Texasstopped by and wished Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday today July 22, 2022, and dropped off some sweet treats.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Topp's Pizza is an awesome place to grab a delicious slice in Tyler, Texas. They first opened back in 2018. The pizzeria's name comes from the owner Denise. Thing is, her grandfather gave her the nickname "Topp." Also, she has more than 15 years of experience in the pizza business. Topp Pizza's menu features a number of scrumptious specialty pies.

You can try their Meat Lover's pizza, chicken bacon ranch, chicken Alfredo, cheeseburger thin-crust pie, and more. Plus, you can have a thin-crust pizza with one topping of your choice. In addition, they offer everyday specials that include their pies.

Furthermore, they serve different wings, fries, bread, and beverages. Of course, all of their items are tasty, so you will be satisfied with whatever you pick. Stop by for lunch or dinner at any time. Topp's Pizza's friendly staff would be happy to serve you.

Info (903) 730-6596 - 3101 Shiloh Road - Tyler, Texas https://www.toppspizzamenu.com

