Tyler, TX

Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xw3iY_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gx0mq_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKisG_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Dutch Bros. Coffee is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain in the United States. Founded by Dane and Travis Boersma, it is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, with company-owned and franchise locations primarily located in the western United States although the company has begun to expand.

Dutch Bros operates as a chain. The vast majority of its stores are drive-thru stands. Each store sells hot and cold drinks, including non-coffee options, and a selection of baked goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vy5Up_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Operations Dutch Bros is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. It is majority-owned by Travis Boersma, who holds the title of executive chairman, and Joth Ricci is its President and CEO. The company operates approximately 500 stores across 12 states and employs about 16,500 people. In September 2021, Dutch Bros became a publicly traded company, selling 21 million shares for a total of $484 million.

Charitable efforts Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma died on October 15, 2009, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for more than five years. The Boersma family and Dutch Bros launched an annual fundraiser titled "Drink One for Dane" in 2005 as a way to increase awareness of the disease, raise support for those impacted, and fund research to find treatments and cures. Proceeds from the campaign are donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As of 2021, Dutch Bros has raised more than $10.3 million in support of MDA's ALS programs.

The company donates 1 percent of its gross sales to the communities it operates in. It also holds annual fundraisers where it donates a portion of every beverage sold to children's and other charitable organizations

Sources: https://www.facebook.com/DutchBros, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dutch_Bros._Coffee, https://www.dutchbros.com, https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHRVL_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxSs7_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Clarence Shackelford, Tour Tyler Texas- Program manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fald0_0gpiiHQR00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford# tour tyler texas

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
1000 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

The SpongeBob Musical opens July 28, 2022, at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Thing to do in Tyler, Texas is to attend The SpongeBob Musical at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Tyler Civic Theatre Center.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

55th Gospel Music Workshop of America convention 2022 is back after 2 year break

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Founded in 1967 by Rev. James Cleveland, the Gospel Music Workshop of America is an annual convention bringing together people who love gospel music.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulate Sheriff Larry R. Smith 1st Vice President of the Sheriffs' Association of Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Edmond Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This story was written by the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Annette Holmes celebrates 10 years of service with the Smith County, Texas Clerk’s Office

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Smith County social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas reflects on the life of Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins, character of Farina in 105 Our Gang films

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Allen Clayton "Farina” Hoskins (August 9, 1920 - July 26, 1980) was a child actor, who portrayed the character of Farina in 105 Our Gang short films from 1922 to 1931.

Read full story
Kyle, TX

Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. This is taken from the Texas Historical Commission social media page by consent.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny Baker

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

3rd Annual Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show benefiting CASA July 23, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Playing Together to Give Back was the plan for Montez and Cooper Tyler Station Car & Bike Show. Mundo Villapudua, owner of 1836 Texas Kitchen, and Chris Cooper of C.CooperHomes hosted their 3rd Annual Community Car & Bike Show that benefited CASA of East Texas! July 23, 2022.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday on July 22, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Tour Tyler Texasstopped by and wished Denise Topp Sanders of Topp's Pizza of Tyler a Happy Birthday today July 22, 2022, and dropped off some sweet treats.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is set to make history as the first black four-star general in the Marine Corps

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley answered questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, July 21, and is now set to be confirmed as the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation would also mean he assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.

Read full story
28 comments
Tyler, TX

The Genesis Group of Tyler Texas welcomes Bukisani Tshuma from Zimbabwe

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
9 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Dearborn, MI

On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford

On this day in history July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, a professor at Tuskegee Institute, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

Read full story
7 comments
Tyler, TX

The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy