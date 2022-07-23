Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open in Tyler, Texas 2157 West Grande, Broadway Avenue, as well as Troup and Loop 323 according to Dutch Bros. Coffee spokesperson Rilynn Davis and 301 E. Loop 281by early 2023 in Longview, Texas.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is a publicly held drive-through coffee chain in the United States. Founded by Dane and Travis Boersma, it is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, with company-owned and franchise locations primarily located in the western United States although the company has begun to expand.

Dutch Bros operates as a chain. The vast majority of its stores are drive-thru stands. Each store sells hot and cold drinks, including non-coffee options, and a selection of baked goods.

Operations Dutch Bros is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon. It is majority-owned by Travis Boersma, who holds the title of executive chairman, and Joth Ricci is its President and CEO. The company operates approximately 500 stores across 12 states and employs about 16,500 people. In September 2021, Dutch Bros became a publicly traded company, selling 21 million shares for a total of $484 million.

Charitable efforts Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma died on October 15, 2009, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for more than five years. The Boersma family and Dutch Bros launched an annual fundraiser titled "Drink One for Dane" in 2005 as a way to increase awareness of the disease, raise support for those impacted, and fund research to find treatments and cures. Proceeds from the campaign are donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As of 2021, Dutch Bros has raised more than $10.3 million in support of MDA's ALS programs.

The company donates 1 percent of its gross sales to the communities it operates in. It also holds annual fundraisers where it donates a portion of every beverage sold to children's and other charitable organizations

