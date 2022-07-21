Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

In 1554, a fleet of Spanish ships departed from Veracruz, Mexico, bound for Spain. Three of the four ships were wrecked near Padre Island. The discovery, salvage, and excavations of these wrecks are one of the most important underwater archeological projects of the 20th century.

The shipwrecks were “lost” in the Gulf for 410 years until they were accidentally discovered in 1964 by amateur diver Vida Lee Connor, who was searching for offshore reefs via aerial reconnaissance. Connor publicized her findings in 1966. The next year, a salvage company from Indiana began comprehensive artifact recovery of Espíritu Santo, one of the three wrecked ships.

This salvage exposed the lack of protection for state antiquities. Bills to protect cultural resources on state public lands were introduced in the 1967 legislative session; in 1969, the Antiquities Code of Texas was enacted. The precursor of the Texas Historical Commission was established that year as the state agency with jurisdiction over Texas archeological sites, structures, and other cultural resources.

1973 recovery of the anchor from San Esteban, which wrecked off Padre Island in 1554 - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Excavation of San Esteban, another of the Spanish wrecks, commenced on July 15, 1972. Over the next three years, more than 5,000 artifacts were recovered. Additional artifacts were collected from Espíritu Santo and a mooring area for the salvage camp. The main exhibit of these materials is on display at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

The THC investigations were the first state-sponsored underwater excavations in the United States. Learn more about their significance: https://thc.texas.gov/.../archeo.../1554-spanish-plate-fleet

