The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

This Moderne confection, Borden Creameries, used to churn out dairy products for San Antonio and the surrounding region.

The Borden dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas. Borden had his hands in a number of industries: he served as a surveyor for the Austin Colony, founded a newspaper published out of San Felipe, and raised cattle. He was also an inventor who patented a way of producing condensed milk. His milk company prospered during the Civil War when Borden had a contract to supply shelf-stable condensed milk to the Union Army out of his East Coast factories.

By the late 1920s, Borden’s thriving company had acquired more than 200 others throughout the United States. Mistletoe Creamery in San Antonio became one of these; though it was Mistletoe that began construction of a new facility in 1933, Borden Creamery opened there later that year.

The cast-in-place concrete Moderne building was designed by notable San Antonio architecture firm Atlee B. and Robert M. Ayres. The building features a streamlined stucco exterior and a metal and glass light beacon on the roof. The facility included a pasteurizing room, ice cream freezing room, cheese room, bottling room, ice bunker, and office. According to a 1933 article in the San Antonio Express, it was “declared to be one of the most beautiful and efficient milk plants in the South.”

As the city’s population grew over the decades, demand for milk increased, and Borden’s business expanded. Ayres and Ayres designed several rounds of additions, including one for the ice cream factory, so the facility reads as one cohesive building.

However, the dairy industry changed when, beginning in the 1980s, Americans’ milk consumption dropped dramatically. By the late 1990s, this building was used for truck storage rather than for dairy production.

The Borden Creamery building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is currently being repurposed as a mixed-use development using federal and state tax credits for historic preservation.

Borden Creameries in San Antonio shortly after its completion in 1933, courtesy UTSA Libraries Special Collections.

Sources: thc.texas.gov, UTSA Libraries, https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

