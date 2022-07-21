A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

In the 1940s, Black families farmed in a community that straddled the line between Harrison and Panola counties. Sabine Farms outside Marshall was one of around 200 experimental farming communities administered by the federal Resettlement Administration (later the Farm Security Administration) to aid people displaced by the upheaval of the Great Depression. Sabine Farms was one of only three such communities in Texas and one of 13 nationwide designated for African Americans.

Sabine Farms outside Marshall, Texas The Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, Farm Security Administration/Office of War

In these settlements, farmers were offered parcels of land for a minimal price; they benefited from facilities and services such as community centers, schools, cooperative markets, and training from social workers and extension agents. About 400 people, mostly sharecroppers from the region, were chosen to live at Sabine Farms. Each family received funding for cows, chickens, a mule team, and a hog, and leased an average of 150 acres of land.

The family properties surrounded a complex of public buildings known as the Community Center, which included an auditorium, library, church, school, infirmary, store, sweet-potato curing house, gristmill, trade school, and workshop. An all-Black company of the Civilian Conservation Corps built the community center structures of rough-hewn logs. It was dedicated on Juneteenth 1941.When the federal government ended the project in 1944, the Sabine Farms property was put up for sale. Residents formed the Sabine Farms Educational Society and joined with Bishop College in Marshall to purchase the site. The community continued to thrive and provide residents with agricultural, social, and educational resources.

After Bishop College released its administration of Sabine Farms during the early 1960s, many of the activities at the community center slowed or ended. Most of the buildings at the site have now been lost, but those that remain serve as tangible evidence of the vibrant community once located here. The Sabine Farms Educational Society continues to hold Juneteenth celebrations at the site.

