Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Kevin Basham Hey Facebook Friends, I’m so proud of my great nephew Jackson Loftin, as he was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today. It has been his lifelong dream to play for the Astros. He will be in their organization now and we are plenty stoked about his opportunity. Please join me in Congratulating him on this accomplishment.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

2021 (Sophomore at Sam Houston State)

Appeared in 30 games, making 22 starts for the Bearkats ... Picked up a pair of hits against Stephen F. Austin on May 1 ... Posted a .957 fielding percentage throughout the season ... Ripped a double against No. 10 Texas at Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park on March 6.



2020 (Sophomore at Sam Houston State)

Played in six games during the shortened season ... Hit by a pitch twice and score a run in the season opener versus Saint Mary's on February 14 ... Tallied a hit in the final two games of the series against the Gaels ... Scored a run as a pinch runner at Louisiana on March 1.



2019 (Freshman at Sam Houston State)

Played in 39 games, making 30 starts at shortstop as a true freshman … hit .283 with a home run, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored … was also 5-for-6 in stolen bases with three doubles and 12 walks … had the biggest offensive game in Game 1 win at Stephen F. Austin (4/12), going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, delivering the go-ahead solo home run … drove in three runs in Game 3 win over UConn (4/28), including a key 2-RBI double before tying the game with an RBI on a bases-loaded HBP in the seventh inning … had a double and two RBI in a series-opening win over Lamar (4/5) … finished season with six-multi-hit games … went 2-for-4 with an RBI in comeback win over Florida Atlantic (5/7) … also went 2-for-4 with a double in win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi … also had a streak of 11 straight games of reaching base safely.

Sources: https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas