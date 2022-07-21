Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

The contributions of "Mandiba" our brother Mr. Nelson Mandela made as a servant to humanity set a precedent that we all should follow. We salute our brother, his life as well as the sacrifices that he made along with his wife mother Winne Mandela. Their names are carved in the walls that echo God's righteousness, unity, and justice, and will there remain forever. Thank you, Mr. Nelson Mandela - Mr. Cedrick L. Granberry, Sr. http://www.naacptylertx6232.org/advocacy-group-cedrick-l-granberry-sr

On Nelson Mandel I believe that Mr. Nelson Mandela was the one of the strongest human beings God created As we remember Mr. Mandela was tried for treason by the White South African Government because he opposed South Africa's Apartheid laws he was convicted spending more than 27 years imprisoned. His only crime was standing up against a government that was egregious human rights abuses against Black South Africans. In the words of Mr. Mandela "Prison far from breaking our spirits, it made us more determined to continue with this battle until victory was" May 10,1994 after nearly 28 years imprisoned Mr. Mandela because South Africa's first democratically elected president by the time he was 75 years old. I would like for to'day Black male all over the world to stand like President Mandela if there would be in my mind Black People Around The World would be in a better position to enjoy life. Those who knows me knows I share the same mindset as President Mandela. Be mindful it is definitely not easy being imprisoned and to imagine nearly three decades. - Mr. Daryl L. Davis, Black Superman For Real

"Mandiba is a symbol of resiliency, hope and pride, for not just African Diaspora, but for all oppressed peoples through our Wold." - Mr. Uriah Johnson

Mr. Mandela was a great example to all people. He showed great strength and restraint from his oppressor's hands. HGod always give us a good example about how we should be so that others can see his goodness. We are so thankful for Nelson Mandela. - Mr. Kyle Collins

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela (July 18, 1918 - December 5, 2013) was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, statesman, and philanthropist who served as President of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He was the country's first black head of state and the first elected in a fully representative democratic election. His government focused on dismantling the legacy of apartheid by tackling institutionalized racism and fostering racial reconciliation. Ideologically an African nationalist and socialist, he served as the president of the African National Congress party from 1991 to 1997.



A Xhosa speaker, Mandela was born into the Thembu royal family in Mvezo, Union of South Africa. He studied law at the University of Fort Hare and the University of Witwatersrand before working as a lawyer in Johannesburg. There he became involved in anti-colonial and African nationalist politics, joining the ANC in 1943 and co-founding its Youth League in 1944. After the National Party's white-only government established apartheid, a system of racial segregation that privileged whites, Mandela and the ANC committed themselves to its overthrow.

