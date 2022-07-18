Tyler, TX

Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Change is not something to simply wish or wait for. Real change requires intent and action.

These words capture the heart and mission of Refuge International, a non-profit, medical missions organization with a focus on serving rural villages in Guatemala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdIxE_0gjjmsUj00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Headquartered in Longview, Refuge International sends teams of medical professionals on week-long trips to provide services ranging from primary care to general surgical procedures, as well as education opportunities for local medical personnel.

In addition to the international medical trips, Refuge International also recognized the medical needs of the homeless community in Longview and collaborated with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to operate a clinic at the Mission. The clinic closed due to COVID-19 protocols and the organization is still working on its plans for reopening the facility.

Dr. Kenneth Eveland serves on the board of directors for Refuge International and is the organization’s medical director. Dr. Eveland oversees the organization's inventory supplies and leadership program, as well as conducts general surgical procedures while in the mission field. He said the organization is already planning its next trip to Guatemala in early August.

“We anticipate attending to 450-500 patients in our primary care clinic, about 65 patients for our general and gynecologic surgery, as well as 80 to 100 dental patients,” Dr. Eveland said. “We also have a pharmacy to provide all the medications prescribed by the various providers. We do all of this in just four and a half days. We will also be providing continuing medical education and birthing kits to about 20 Guatemalan midwives. And, for the first time, we will have an acupuncturist with us to help with chronic pain issues.”

In addition to his service with Refuge International, Dr. Eveland is a member of South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler.

Dr. Eveland believes volunteering is a way to invest the talents God gives people to grow His kingdom and serve others.

“These talents are God-given; they are to be used and invested in God’s service; and ultimately, we will be held accountable for them,” he said. “One day, I hope to hear, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

Born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, Dr. Eveland graduated from Forest Park High School in Beaumont, Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Lamar University and attended medical school at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. Dr. Eveland performed his residency as a general surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. He retired in 2005 after serving for 12 years as a clinical professor of surgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.

Dr. Eveland was inspired to serve with Refuge International because of the example set by the organization’s founder, Deborah Bell.

“Motivated by love and compassion, and sustained by determination, perseverance, and courage, she established Refuge International in 2003 to meet the needs of the medically underserved peoples in rural Guatemala,” Dr. Eveland said. She often quotes Gandhi, who said, ‘you must be the change you want to see if the world.’ She also often states that any human endeavor will succeed if God is in it.”

Dr. Eveland and his wife, Susan, have been married for 40 years. They are the parents of two daughters and five grandchildren.

For more information about Refuge International, please visit www.refugeinternational.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6Vso_0gjjmsUj00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGISa_0gjjmsUj00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjv05_0gjjmsUj00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tour tyler texas# tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
865 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Dearborn, MI

On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford

On this day in history July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, a professor at Tuskegee Institute, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

Read full story
6 comments
Tyler, TX

The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard starred in nearly 50 films before World War II

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard. Cesar Julio Romero, Jr., was contracted with Twentieth Century-Fox in 1937 and starred in nearly 50 films before World War II; however, after the US entered the war, Romero preferred to serve his country. On October 22, 1942, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard as an Apprentice Seaman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Willie Faulkner: East Texas People of Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. A good night’s sleep in a comfortable bed is often something many people take for granted. No matter how hard, or long, the day is, coming home means a time for rest, peace, and sleep.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy