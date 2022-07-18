Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Change is not something to simply wish or wait for. Real change requires intent and action.

These words capture the heart and mission of Refuge International, a non-profit, medical missions organization with a focus on serving rural villages in Guatemala.

Headquartered in Longview, Refuge International sends teams of medical professionals on week-long trips to provide services ranging from primary care to general surgical procedures, as well as education opportunities for local medical personnel.

In addition to the international medical trips, Refuge International also recognized the medical needs of the homeless community in Longview and collaborated with Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to operate a clinic at the Mission. The clinic closed due to COVID-19 protocols and the organization is still working on its plans for reopening the facility.

Dr. Kenneth Eveland serves on the board of directors for Refuge International and is the organization’s medical director. Dr. Eveland oversees the organization's inventory supplies and leadership program, as well as conducts general surgical procedures while in the mission field. He said the organization is already planning its next trip to Guatemala in early August.

“We anticipate attending to 450-500 patients in our primary care clinic, about 65 patients for our general and gynecologic surgery, as well as 80 to 100 dental patients,” Dr. Eveland said. “We also have a pharmacy to provide all the medications prescribed by the various providers. We do all of this in just four and a half days. We will also be providing continuing medical education and birthing kits to about 20 Guatemalan midwives. And, for the first time, we will have an acupuncturist with us to help with chronic pain issues.”

In addition to his service with Refuge International, Dr. Eveland is a member of South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler.

Dr. Eveland believes volunteering is a way to invest the talents God gives people to grow His kingdom and serve others.

“These talents are God-given; they are to be used and invested in God’s service; and ultimately, we will be held accountable for them,” he said. “One day, I hope to hear, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

Born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, Dr. Eveland graduated from Forest Park High School in Beaumont, Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Lamar University and attended medical school at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. Dr. Eveland performed his residency as a general surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. He retired in 2005 after serving for 12 years as a clinical professor of surgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler.

Dr. Eveland was inspired to serve with Refuge International because of the example set by the organization’s founder, Deborah Bell.

“Motivated by love and compassion, and sustained by determination, perseverance, and courage, she established Refuge International in 2003 to meet the needs of the medically underserved peoples in rural Guatemala,” Dr. Eveland said. She often quotes Gandhi, who said, ‘you must be the change you want to see if the world.’ She also often states that any human endeavor will succeed if God is in it.”

Dr. Eveland and his wife, Susan, have been married for 40 years. They are the parents of two daughters and five grandchildren.

For more information about Refuge International, please visit www.refugeinternational.com.

