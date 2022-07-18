Bonnie Genung: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

For the past 25 years, Young Audiences of Northeast Texas (YANET) has supported arts in education by collaborating with educators to bring unique arts experiences to students, teachers, and schools across the region. In addition to working with teachers in campus classrooms, the organization offers programs and workshops in dance, poetry, and performing arts, where students get to enhance their skills and make lasting memories.

Young Audiences believe focusing on the arts for at least one year can prepare students for success in other areas. According to the organization’s website, these students are more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, elected to a class office, participate in a math and science fair, and win awards for school attendance. The website also states that art involvement often correlates to higher scores on standardized testing, lower drop-out rates, and increased levels of community service.

The organization recently hosted its 11th annual Arts in Education Awards dinner, where they honored teachers for their dedication to the students in their classes.

Bonnie Genung is a board member and past president of YANET. She believes volunteering with Young Audiences was the perfect way for her to invest in the lives of the next generation.

“My degree is in art education, so it was a natural fit to volunteer with Young Audiences,” she said. “It is amazing how exposing students to the arts increases their success for the rest of their lives.”

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Mrs. Genung is a graduate of Waterman High School, in Waterman, Illinois. She earned her bachelor’s degree in art education from Wisconsin State University.

Mrs. Genung worked in the mortgage industry for more than 35 years and recently retired after 12 years as an account executive for General Motors Mortgage Division in the Dallas area. She and her husband, John, moved to Tyler six years ago and have sought out opportunities to serve the local community.

In addition to her service with Young Audiences, Mrs. Genung is the vice president of the Amazing Grace Circle with Marvin United Methodist Church. She is a past president of the United Methodist Women, an ex officio with Women on a Mission, and a member of the women’s ministry committee. She is also a member of the Woman’s Fund of Smith County and the Stone Gate West Condo Association board of directors.

“When my husband and I moved to Tyler, we quickly discovered how friendly and generous this community was too new residents,” Mrs. Genung said. “Volunteering in Tyler is very rewarding, knowing I am making a difference.”

Mrs. Genung encourages others to find their passion and spend time serving others.

“If you are willing to give of your time, there are many opportunities to make a difference in our community,” she said.

For more information about Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, please visit www.yanetexas.org.

