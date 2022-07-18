Jamie Cooper: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Founded in 1950, the Junior League of Tyler (JLT) is an organization of women who seek to promote voluntarism by empowering women to make a difference in their communities through effective action and leadership. The organization focuses its efforts on serving Tyler and surrounding areas by raising funds to benefit other local non-profits that serve in the categories of education, children and adolescents, women, and quality of life services. As part of the Association of Junior Leagues International, the organization also supports causes that impact environmental issues, aging-related care, and those escaping substance abuse and violent situations.

Since its founding, the JLT has given millions of dollars to worthy organizations, and JLT members have given hundreds of thousands of hours in volunteer service with the goal of making Tyler a better community.

Jamie Cooper serves as the president of the JLT and is proud of the work the organization does in the city. Among the many projects JLT supports, one program she is happy to serve with is the Care Closet, which provides hygiene items for Smith County middle schools.

“Through the Care Closet, we stock the nurses’ offices at the middle schools with hygiene products to be distributed to students for free,” Ms. Cooper said. “Lack of access to necessary hygiene products can be a huge barrier to education, and we hope to grow this project and eliminate that barrier in Tyler.”

Other JLT community projects include supporting a variety of organizations, such as the Alzheimer’s Alliance, ARC of Smith County, Children’s Advocacy Center, Habitat for Humanity, Literacy Council of Tyler, Mentoring Alliance, and many more.

However, this support is not possible without the generous donors and volunteers in Smith County who help the organization meet these needs on an annual basis by participating in fundraisers, such as Mistletoe & Magic, Touch a Truck, and the Little Black Dress Initiative, and others.

For Ms. Cooper, volunteering provides an opportunity to “serve, love, and learn from others in the community whose paths you may not have crossed otherwise.”

In addition to her work with the JLT, Ms. Cooper is a member of the stewardship board at Grace Community Church.

A Tyler native, Ms. Cooper is a graduate of Chapel Hill High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin. She now works as the finance director for the Mentoring Alliance.

“Tyler is a generous, caring community that I’m so proud to be part of and to call home,” Ms. Cooper said. “I’m inspired daily by the way I see people working to make this a great place to live.”

For more information about the Junior League of Tyler, please visit www.juniorleagueoftyler.org

