WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard starred in nearly 50 films before World War II

WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard. Cesar Julio Romero, Jr., was contracted with Twentieth Century-Fox in 1937 and starred in nearly 50 films before World War II; however, after the US entered the war, Romero preferred to serve his country. On October 22, 1942, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard as an Apprentice Seaman.

His enlistment made national headlines. According to the US Coast Guard Official website: "In October 1942, Romero voluntarily enlisted in the US Coast Guard and saw service in the Pacific Theatre. After 10 weeks at the Coast Guard’s West Coast boot camp, in Alameda, California, Caesar reported aboard the Coast Guard-manned assault transport U.S.S. Cavalier (APA-37) in November 1943 and saw action at Tinian and Saipan.

"Romero preferred to be one of the crew and asked for no special privileges, which he did not receive. His shipmates admired him for this and for his exceptionally hard work. Romero was considered to be one of the best winch operators, swinging 18,000 lb. barges from their deck cradles over the side of the transport during invasions or while loading cargo. Among other duties, he was the first powder man on the forward five-inch gun.

When an occasion permitted recreation, Romero helped put on a variety show for the crew. Later in the war, he assisted in Bond rallies." - US Coast Guard press release Cesar Romero was honorably discharged from the US Coast Guard with the rank of Chief Boatswain's Mate at the end of the war. Romero was best known for his six “Cisco Kid” films of the 1930s and 1940s and his role as “the Joker” on the Batman television series in the 1960s.

With a career that spanned almost six decades, Caesar Romero was a star on stage, screen, television, and radio. Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero passed away in California on January 1, 1994, at the age of 86. He lies in rest at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood California.

Lest We Forget.

Sources: https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

