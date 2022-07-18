Tyler, TX

Willie Faulkner: East Texas People of Our Community Who Make a Difference

Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People of Our Community Who Make a Difference

A good night’s sleep in a comfortable bed is often something many people take for granted. No matter how hard, or long, the day is, coming home means a time for rest, peace, and sleep.

However, for many children entering the foster care system, this sense of security has been shattered. Home no longer represents safety, and rest does not come easily when they are quickly shifted to a new living arrangement. As these children are placed with foster families, one need that arises is a comfortable place to sleep at night. It may not be home, but a bed, a pillow, and a warm blanket can bring some comfort to a difficult situation.

Beds of Hope seeks to serve God by serving the needs of foster children and foster families in the East Texas area through the construction and distribution of beds for each child placed in a foster family, or who is returning home to their parents.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Willie Faulkner is the president and co-founder of Beds of Hope. He is happy to be able to make a difference in a tangible way that also lets him use his skills as a carpenter. “I’ve always enjoyed doing things with my hands; fixing things, making things, building things,” Mr. Faulkner said.

“To be able to volunteer in an area where I can put those talents to use is very rewarding.”Since its inception in 2016, volunteers with Beds of Hope have constructed more than 1,375 beds for children in East Texas. The organization hosts “build days” throughout the year and invites anyone with a passion for children to come to assist. Donations are also accepted to cover the cost of lumber, mattresses, pillows, and bedding. “Serving the community through Beds of Hope allows one to see an immediate impact on the children we serve,” Mr. Faulkner said.

Mr. Faulkner believes his passion to serve others comes from the example set by his father, who taught him to have a strong work ethic and to “always be honest, loyal, and of good character.”Born on Biggs Air Force Base in El Paso, Texas, Mr. Faulkner is a graduate of Pine Tree High School. He earned his certification in computer electronics from Draughon Training Institute. He works as a realtor for EXP Realty in Longview.

Mr. Faulkner and his wife, Jayne, have been married for 47 years and are the parents of two adult sons and six grandchildren. The Faulkners are members of Mobberly Baptist Church. Mr. Faulkner loves East Texas because its people love our country and love each other. “I love living in an area of conservative values, strong patriotism, where the community displays concern for others,” he said.

For more information about Beds of Hope, please visit www.bedsofhope.org.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

