The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

They will take in visitors until 11:30 and it takes about 30 minutes to go through. Another FREE great thing for children to do in Mineola!

“If I don’t make it to the NBA, I will become an engineer.” - Trailblazer visitor

How do you get kids as excited about science as they are about, say, basketball? That’s a question we ask every day here at TAME. In our mission to inspire and prepare the next generation of Texas STEM professionals, we use all kinds of tools, from Scotch tape, eggs, and the occasional rocket to professional development resources and mentoring programs.

Together, TAME programs form an education-to-employment pipeline that guides students from elementary school through high school completion and on to higher education and careers in STEM.

Here’s how we do it:

Start with a great story: The TAME Science Squad Comic Books are a professionally produced series showcasing the adventures of five diverse TAME students who use their abilities in math and science to save the day. (Elementary/middle school)

Get their hands on it: The TAME Trailblazers are STEM-museums-on-wheels that travel to schools and communities across Texas to bring exciting, hands-on exhibits to students. Trailblazer visits are low cost and high impact, designed to introduce students to STEM concepts and career paths, to provide interaction with local STEM professionals, and encourage participation in STEM electives and extracurricular opportunities. (Elementary/middle school)

Bring in the family: Trailblazer visits often anchor Family STEM Events, which boost family awareness and support of STEM careers through fun activities. Families manipulate a robotic arm or peer through a microscope to see an insect’s wing — and, while they’re at it, find out how much a space station engineer or biologist can earn. (Elementary/middle school)

Take time to explore: Trailblazer visits encourage the creation of local TAME Clubs, where students engage in deeper skill-building and problem-solving activities, including rocketry, robotics, and other engineering challenges, as they prepare for TAME’s annual STEM Competitions. TAME Club Sponsors benefit from a strong network of STEM educators and professional development resources. (Middle/high school)

Celebrate learning: TAME’s annual Divisional and State STEM Competitions bring together thousands of high-performing TAME Club students from across the state to test their STEM skills through collaborative engineering challenges and individual timed tests. The competitions celebrate achievement in math and science and encourage the development of a peer and mentor network. (Middle/high school)

See them through: As students go on to college, TAME Scholarships provide a financial boost and encouragement for students pursuing STEM. (High school/college)

  Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.
