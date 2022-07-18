Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea

Captain Alfonza W Davis, of Omaha Nebraska, joined the Army Air Corps on March 17, 1941, after graduating from Creighton University.

Alfonza received his flight training at the Tuskegee Airfield in Alabama, becoming the first pilot from Omaha to graduate and earn his wings. Having graduated at the top of his flight class, he was chosen to be Squadron Leader of the 302nd Fighter Group based in Italy. He later became attached to the 332nd Fighter Group (known as the Red Tails) as the Assistant Group Operations Officer.

The group operated with the Fifteenth AF from May 1944 to Apri1 1945, being engaged primarily in protecting bombers that struck such objectives as oil refineries, factories, airfields, and marshaling yards in Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. The group also made strafing attacks on airdromes, railroads, highways, bridges, river traffic, troop concentrations, radar facilities, power stations, and other targets.

His final assignment was with the 99th Pursuit Squadron as Squadron Commander. Flying a P-51 “Mustang,” his missions included reconnaissance and strategic flights, but mostly flew escorts for the large bomber squadrons stationed in Italy. During one of the missions, the P-51 “Mustang” fighter group he commanded destroyed 83 German aircraft. His final mission occurred on October 29, 1944 while on a special high-reconnaissance mission to Munich, Germany. About 12 miles west of Salvatore Point, near the Gulf of Trieste, he was lost in overcast weather, never to be seen or heard from again. The War Department later issued a presumptive finding of death while missing in action on October 30, 1945.

Captain Davis’ awards and decorations included: Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Distinguished Unit Citation (Source: Tuskegee Airmen, Alfonza W. Davis Chapter, and Ancestry Database)

The Alfonza W. Davis Chapter was founded in 1988 and named after one of the 16 original Tuskegee Airmen from Nebraska.

Captain Alfonza W. Davis was only 25 years old at the time of his passing. Captain Davis is memorialized at Tablets of the Missing at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Nettuno, Italy. Lest We Forget.

Sources: (Source: Tuskegee Airmen, Alfonza W. Davis Chapter, and Ancestry Database)

