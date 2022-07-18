Tyler, TX

Jack Post: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Living in an abusive home can be a traumatic experience for children. Many unable to speak for themselves, these children need a place to feel safe as they transition into the foster care system. This is where The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center comes in to help.

Formerly under the leadership of East Texas Child Advocates, the Children’s Advocacy Center of East Texas separated in 2008 to become its own entity, known as The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). The center expanded its services in 2014 to include residents of Gregg, Harrison, and Marion counties as well as opened a satellite office in Marshall, Texas.

Jack Post serves on the board of directors for The Martin House. He recalls the night he first learned about the organization.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

“I was attending a fundraiser dinner about 10 years ago and a representative for the Child Advocacy Center was speaking,” Mr. Post recalled. “They shared some of the stories of the children who have been through the center. It just affected me deeply and pulled at my heartstrings. It brings tears to my eyes when I think about what these children have to go through. I knew I needed to get involved in any way I could. Now, I’ve been on the board for 10 years. I just felt a calling to be with this organization.”

On an annual basis, The Martin House serves more than 700 children across its service area. While Mr. Post finds that number to be high, he is actually pleased to see so many children receiving the help they need.

“The number of kids our organization serves is unbelievable,” he said. “And it’s actually growing because schools are getting better at recognizing abuse and we are catching more of the bad guys. We collaborate with law enforcement, Child Protective Services, and medical and mental health facilities to help protect these children.”

Mr. Post explained The Martin House is in the planning process for a capital fundraising campaign to raise money for a new facility to house more children in need.

“We are outgrowing our facility and we need to hire more staff to service the needs of the children,” Mr. Post said. “We had some land donated to us that is adjacent to our current location. This was a blessing, but we need funds to build the facility.”

In addition to his work with The Martin House, Mr. Post recently accepted an appointment to the Gregg County Appraisal Review Board. He loves volunteering because it gives him purpose.

“Volunteering on the board of The Martin House CAC gives me a sense of purpose,” he said. “It offers me a chance to give something back to the community and makes me feel that I can make a difference, for the better, in the lives of the affected children.”

Born in Waco, Texas, Mr. Post is a graduate of Richfield High School in Waco. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin. In 1984, Mr. Post moved his family to Longview, the hometown of his wife, Susan. He retired three years ago after a long career with East Texas Mack, a semi-truck dealership. The Posts have two adult daughters.

