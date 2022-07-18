Kennedy May: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

For more than 34 years, the annual Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala has offered a fun-filled evening, featuring live performances from nationally known artists, gambling tables, live and silent auctions, and great food, all while supporting a cause that affects the lives of so many Americans.

The first Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala was held in 1988, partnering with the American Cancer Society to raise funds for continued research. While much was known about this disease at the time, much more was not. To date, more than $16.5 million has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services.

The 2022 Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 11, at the Tyler Rose Horse Park and will include a performance by headliner Jon Wolfe. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the American Cancer Society.

Kennedy May serves as a co-chair for the Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala, along with Whitney Cain and Spencer Smith. Mrs. May enjoys serving with the gala because the money raised provides funding for various patient services and cancer research.

“A portion raised as part of our restricted gift will fund a patient transportation grant right here in Smith County,” she said. “This grant will provide much-needed travel assistance to local cancer patients going through treatment.”

In addition to her work with the Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala, Mrs. May is a member of the Junior League of Tyler, Green Acres Baptist Church, and the parent-teacher association for her children’s elementary school.

“The heart of volunteering is giving time and self to worthy causes,” Mrs. May said. “I like people and I like helping them.”

Born in Nacogdoches, Texas, Mrs. May is a graduate of Chapel Hill High School. She earned her associate’s degree in nursing from Tyler Junior College, where she was also a member of the Apache Belles drill team.

Mrs. May and her husband, Andrew, have been married for 10 years and are the parents of Parker, 8, Preston, 6, and Claire Elizabeth, 5. Mrs. May loves living in Tyler because of the abundant volunteer opportunities.

“I enjoy living in Tyler because it’s large enough for a variety of events, but not too big,” she said. “While volunteering, one meets new people and I enjoy doing that. This also opens up new opportunities to serve others and connect with other organizations.”

For more information about the Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala, please visit www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org.

