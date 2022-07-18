Tyler, TX

Lee Kern: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in our Community Who Make a Difference

For many parents in north Tyler, sending their children to a private, Christian school was often merely just a dream. While some Christian academies existed in Tyler, the schools were primarily located on the south side of the city with tuition rates that made attendance virtually impossible for low-income households.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Through the fervent prayers of north Tyler parents, a collaboration between local Christian schools and churches, and the dedication of caring community members, the Promise Academy finally became a reality. The school was founded with a mission of cultivating wise, creative, and compassionate leaders through exemplary Christ-centered education.

Located on West 32nd Street in north Tyler, the Promise Academy provides affordable faith-based education for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Tuition is set based on the family’s income and is offset by scholarships funded by generous donations from members of the community.

Lee Kern volunteers as the librarian for the Promise Academy. She is proud of the work the academy does to provide quality education to the children in north Tyler.

“My daughter, Sarah Cumming, started and is currently the head of the Promise Academy,” Mrs. Kern said. She and her husband, Konrad, moved from southern California to Tyler six years ago to spend more time with her daughter and grandchildren.

“I believe that I have been saved by God to love and serve people around me,” she said. “In my current situation as a volunteer librarian, I’m able to use my gifts to organize and catalog more than 5,000 books while trying to spark a lifelong love for reading in more than 70 lively children.”

The wife of an Air Force veteran – and her high school sweetheart – Mrs. Kern spent most of her time as a stay-at-home wife and mother as the family traveled from various military posts and different cities for his civilian technology career after ending his time in the military. During these years, she served with local church ministries while homeschooling her two children from pre-kindergarten through high school. After her children graduated, Mrs. Kern worked for 20 years as a scrapbooking consultant for Creative Memories and then as the primary caregiver for her mother for the past 10 years.

To learn more about the Promise Academy, please visit www.promisetyler.org.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

