Tyler, TX

Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

For many volunteers, serving the community gives them an opportunity to see firsthand how they can make a positive change in the lives of others. For Stacy Cammack this valuable opportunity also represents a responsibility to care for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZpCA_0gj0jK3S00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

“It is an opportunity to make a positive impact in the community, to grow as a person, have new experiences, and to develop new relationships,” Ms. Cammack said. “It is also a responsibility to practice compassion and to give of your time and talents.”

While Ms. Cammack serves several worthwhile causes in the Longview community, one of her most passionate endeavors is her role on the board of directors for Finn’s Friends, an organization dedicated to helping raise awareness and fund research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare disorder that causes rapid deterioration of muscle tissue in those affected with the disease.

“Finn’s Friends recently hosted our second annual golf tournament at the Tempest Golf Club,” Ms. Cammack said. “The funds raised through the event go to advance research and help families meet the needs of their children that have DMD. There is currently no cure for the disease, which progressively weakens both skeletal and heart muscle tissue.”

In addition to her service with Finn’s Friends, Ms. Cammack is the treasurer of the Longview Centurion Club, Gregg County Crime Stoppers, and the Financial Women in Texas. She is also a volunteer with the Heartisans Marketplace, the Great Texas Balloon Race, and Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Dress Boutique.

Ms. Cammack credits her mother for teaching her the importance of serving others and looking for the good in others.

“I learned generosity, kindness, and compassion from her,” she said. “She believed that there was goodness in everyone; you just need to give them the opportunity to show you.”

Ms. Cammack said the “highlight” of her year was serving as the co-chair for the Longview Centurion Club’s annual awards banquet for law enforcement officers, agencies, and civilian personnel in Gregg County.

“It was my privilege to honor these men and women for their extraordinary contributions to our city,” she said.

Born in Ventura, California, Ms. Cammack is a graduate of White Oak High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a focus on accounting, from The University of Texas at Tyler and her license as a certified public accountant from the State of Texas. Ms. Cammack works as an administrative officer and internal audit manager for Texas Bank and Trust’s Risk Management division.

The mother of one adult son, Ms. Cammack loves the sense of community she feels in East Texas.

“I moved around so much as a child, even living in Europe for four years, so living in East Texas gives me a sense of home and community,” she said. “Volunteering adds to the sense of community as well as exposing one too many interesting ideas and issues.”

For more information about Finn’s Friends, please visit www.finnsfriends.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6Vso_0gj0jK3S00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGISa_0gj0jK3S00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjv05_0gj0jK3S00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stacy Cammack East Texas Peopl# tyler texas# tour tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
865 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Dearborn, MI

On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford

On this day in history July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, a professor at Tuskegee Institute, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

Read full story
6 comments
Tyler, TX

The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Change is not something to simply wish or wait for. Real change requires intent and action.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard starred in nearly 50 films before World War II

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard. Cesar Julio Romero, Jr., was contracted with Twentieth Century-Fox in 1937 and starred in nearly 50 films before World War II; however, after the US entered the war, Romero preferred to serve his country. On October 22, 1942, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard as an Apprentice Seaman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Willie Faulkner: East Texas People of Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. A good night’s sleep in a comfortable bed is often something many people take for granted. No matter how hard, or long, the day is, coming home means a time for rest, peace, and sleep.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy