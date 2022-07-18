Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

For many volunteers, serving the community gives them an opportunity to see firsthand how they can make a positive change in the lives of others. For Stacy Cammack this valuable opportunity also represents a responsibility to care for others.

“It is an opportunity to make a positive impact in the community, to grow as a person, have new experiences, and to develop new relationships,” Ms. Cammack said. “It is also a responsibility to practice compassion and to give of your time and talents.”

While Ms. Cammack serves several worthwhile causes in the Longview community, one of her most passionate endeavors is her role on the board of directors for Finn’s Friends, an organization dedicated to helping raise awareness and fund research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare disorder that causes rapid deterioration of muscle tissue in those affected with the disease.

“Finn’s Friends recently hosted our second annual golf tournament at the Tempest Golf Club,” Ms. Cammack said. “The funds raised through the event go to advance research and help families meet the needs of their children that have DMD. There is currently no cure for the disease, which progressively weakens both skeletal and heart muscle tissue.”

In addition to her service with Finn’s Friends, Ms. Cammack is the treasurer of the Longview Centurion Club, Gregg County Crime Stoppers, and the Financial Women in Texas. She is also a volunteer with the Heartisans Marketplace, the Great Texas Balloon Race, and Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Dress Boutique.

Ms. Cammack credits her mother for teaching her the importance of serving others and looking for the good in others.

“I learned generosity, kindness, and compassion from her,” she said. “She believed that there was goodness in everyone; you just need to give them the opportunity to show you.”

Ms. Cammack said the “highlight” of her year was serving as the co-chair for the Longview Centurion Club’s annual awards banquet for law enforcement officers, agencies, and civilian personnel in Gregg County.

“It was my privilege to honor these men and women for their extraordinary contributions to our city,” she said.

Born in Ventura, California, Ms. Cammack is a graduate of White Oak High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a focus on accounting, from The University of Texas at Tyler and her license as a certified public accountant from the State of Texas. Ms. Cammack works as an administrative officer and internal audit manager for Texas Bank and Trust’s Risk Management division.

The mother of one adult son, Ms. Cammack loves the sense of community she feels in East Texas.

“I moved around so much as a child, even living in Europe for four years, so living in East Texas gives me a sense of home and community,” she said. “Volunteering adds to the sense of community as well as exposing one too many interesting ideas and issues.”

