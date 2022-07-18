Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Whether you are looking for a great opportunity for your kids to participate in educational summer programs or looking for a fun family evening watching a performance by local children, ArtsView Children’s Theatre has something for you.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Located on Tyler Street in Longview, ArtsView offers a variety of summer workshops and camps for children of all ages, as well as full-scale presentations of Broadway musicals and other shows, all performed by talented, young actors from the local area. In fact, tickets are now on sale for ArtsView’s Summer Main Stage Musical presentation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, scheduled for July 28 through July 31.

In addition to fostering a passion for the performing arts, ArtsView seeks to “see the value in everyone” and to “be a catalyst for positive change” in the community. Kelly Buchanek is a member of the ArtsView Guild, along with her son, Caleb. She loves supporting and serving with ArtsView because the staff and volunteers made her son feel welcome and valued in spite of having special needs.

“Our relationship with ArtsView Children's Theatre started in 2014 when Caleb participated in his first summer camp, even though we were hesitant as Caleb has some significant special needs,” Mrs. Buchanek said. “The amazing staff and volunteers at ArtsView embraced him just as he was and were always going above and beyond to be sure that he could be successful despite the daily challenges Caleb endures. It quickly became apparent that Caleb had found a safe place to learn and grow, and we watched with awe as he flourished beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Mrs. Buchanek said she and her husband, Kevin, are grateful for ArtsView’s willingness to accept and work with children of all ages and physical abilities, as it helped Caleb experience a “sense of belonging and purpose” that many with special needs struggle to find in life after high school.

“As a whole, Longview does not have many opportunities for the special needs population to gain this feeling of acceptance and belonging,” Mrs. Buchanek said. “Kevin and I will be forever grateful to ArtsView for gifting this to our son. As the years have passed, we have volunteered and become members of the ArtsView Guild as we want to do our part to not only keep Caleb involved by volunteering but to make sure that the opportunity that was available to our son will be available to all of Longview and the residents in surrounding communities.”

In addition to her service with ArtsView, Mrs. Buchanek serves on the board of directors for the Miracle League of East Texas and volunteers as a respite intake nurse for the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. She also works as a private duty registered nurse with a specialization in hospice services.

Not to be outdone by his momma, Caleb takes every opportunity he is given to serve others, including participating in the Miracle League, serving as the recorder for the Longview Homeschool Anchor Club, and operating the Loblolly train display at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Through his dedicated involvement with ArtsView, Caleb was offered a chance to be an apprentice and perform tasks behind the scenes, which allowed him to stay active and interact with the cast and crew.

When asked why he loved volunteering with ArtsView, Caleb’s answer was simple: “Because it’s fun.”

For more information about ArtsView workshops, musicals, and other opportunities, please visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.

Sources: texasbankandtrust.com, www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com, https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com, https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y