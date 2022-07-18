Tyler, TX

Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Whether you are looking for a great opportunity for your kids to participate in educational summer programs or looking for a fun family evening watching a performance by local children, ArtsView Children’s Theatre has something for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2CuF_0gj0U3S700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Located on Tyler Street in Longview, ArtsView offers a variety of summer workshops and camps for children of all ages, as well as full-scale presentations of Broadway musicals and other shows, all performed by talented, young actors from the local area. In fact, tickets are now on sale for ArtsView’s Summer Main Stage Musical presentation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, scheduled for July 28 through July 31.

In addition to fostering a passion for the performing arts, ArtsView seeks to “see the value in everyone” and to “be a catalyst for positive change” in the community. Kelly Buchanek is a member of the ArtsView Guild, along with her son, Caleb. She loves supporting and serving with ArtsView because the staff and volunteers made her son feel welcome and valued in spite of having special needs.

“Our relationship with ArtsView Children's Theatre started in 2014 when Caleb participated in his first summer camp, even though we were hesitant as Caleb has some significant special needs,” Mrs. Buchanek said. “The amazing staff and volunteers at ArtsView embraced him just as he was and were always going above and beyond to be sure that he could be successful despite the daily challenges Caleb endures. It quickly became apparent that Caleb had found a safe place to learn and grow, and we watched with awe as he flourished beyond our wildest imaginations.”

Mrs. Buchanek said she and her husband, Kevin, are grateful for ArtsView’s willingness to accept and work with children of all ages and physical abilities, as it helped Caleb experience a “sense of belonging and purpose” that many with special needs struggle to find in life after high school.

“As a whole, Longview does not have many opportunities for the special needs population to gain this feeling of acceptance and belonging,” Mrs. Buchanek said. “Kevin and I will be forever grateful to ArtsView for gifting this to our son. As the years have passed, we have volunteered and become members of the ArtsView Guild as we want to do our part to not only keep Caleb involved by volunteering but to make sure that the opportunity that was available to our son will be available to all of Longview and the residents in surrounding communities.”

In addition to her service with ArtsView, Mrs. Buchanek serves on the board of directors for the Miracle League of East Texas and volunteers as a respite intake nurse for the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. She also works as a private duty registered nurse with a specialization in hospice services.

Not to be outdone by his momma, Caleb takes every opportunity he is given to serve others, including participating in the Miracle League, serving as the recorder for the Longview Homeschool Anchor Club, and operating the Loblolly train display at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Through his dedicated involvement with ArtsView, Caleb was offered a chance to be an apprentice and perform tasks behind the scenes, which allowed him to stay active and interact with the cast and crew.

When asked why he loved volunteering with ArtsView, Caleb’s answer was simple: “Because it’s fun.”

For more information about ArtsView workshops, musicals, and other opportunities, please visit www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6Vso_0gj0U3S700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGISa_0gj0U3S700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjv05_0gj0U3S700
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kelly Buchanek and Caleb East # tour tyler texas# clarence edmond shackelford

Comments / 1

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
865 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Dearborn, MI

On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford

On this day in history July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, a professor at Tuskegee Institute, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

Read full story
6 comments
Tyler, TX

The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Change is not something to simply wish or wait for. Real change requires intent and action.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard starred in nearly 50 films before World War II

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard. Cesar Julio Romero, Jr., was contracted with Twentieth Century-Fox in 1937 and starred in nearly 50 films before World War II; however, after the US entered the war, Romero preferred to serve his country. On October 22, 1942, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard as an Apprentice Seaman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Willie Faulkner: East Texas People of Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. A good night’s sleep in a comfortable bed is often something many people take for granted. No matter how hard, or long, the day is, coming home means a time for rest, peace, and sleep.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy