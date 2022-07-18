Tyler, TX

Dr. Rick Rogers: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tyler, TX

Are you looking for a fun and affordable way to help your kids have a summer camp experience they will remember? The Mentoring Alliance may be the option for you. The Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps provide parents with income-adjusted tuition rates for its weeklong camp experiences at five locations across Tyler and Whitehouse school districts.

These camps combine educational opportunities with fun activities to give kids a “summer of a lifetime” while filling summer learning gaps and creating a Christ-centered experience for all campers. Mentoring Alliance Summer Camps are designed to help students develop spiritually, physically, and mentally, as well as develop lasting friendships, create memories, and enjoy all of the great parts of being a kid. Dr. Rick Rogers serves as a board member for the Mentoring Alliance and a mentor with the Mentor Connect program.

He encourages anyone interested in learning more about the summer camp programs to call the Alliance and schedule a visit to one of the camp locations. “We want people to come to a school site, have lunch, and see what these camps are all about.”In addition to his work with the Mentoring Alliance, Dr. Rogers is an elder with Bethel Hope Church and assists with the church’s monthly food bank distributions. He is also a leader for the Young Life West Africa regional team and an active volunteer with the Children’s Miracle Network. He loves serving others who make a difference in the lives of children.

“I have tried to use the gifts and talents that God has given me to serve my family and my community,” he said. “I have been given much, and believe that the organizations that I am involved in are effective ways to give back.”Born in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Rogers is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Baylor University and earned his medical degree from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. Dr. Rogers works as a pediatrician for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Pediatrics. When it comes to serving the community, Dr. Rogers believes he is able to do what he does because of the support he receives from his wife, Jane.

The couple has been married for 42 years and is the parents to five adult children.“We came to Tyler from Dallas a long time ago for several reasons: the community, the natural beauty, and a slower pace,” Dr. Rogers said. “We have not been disappointed. Tyler is an incredibly generous city. My colleagues in pediatrics are the best that I can imagine. I live in a neighborhood around people that I actually know and love.”

For more information about the Mentoring Alliance, please visit www.thementoringalliance.com or call 903-593-9211.

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

