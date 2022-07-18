Taylor Berumen: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Moving to a new town to start a business can be both an exciting and daunting experience. Making friends, building connections with other businesses, and getting to know the city is just a few of the challenges newcomers face. When Taylor Berumen moved his family to Tyler five years ago, he knew the best way to build connections was to find a way to serve the community.

“We moved here to start our business,” Mr. Berumen said. “I felt like the best way that I could get to know the city and the people best was by volunteering my time to help those in need.”

An owner and agent with State Farm, Mr. Berumen began serving on the board of directors for Meals on Wheels East Texas, an organization focused on providing daily meals to homebound senior citizens and disabled individuals across a six-county region. Through a partnership with Pets Fur People, Meals on Wheels also provides bags of pet food for seniors with fur babies, allowing them to provide for their little ones at home, where they belong.

In addition to his service with Meals on Wheels, Mr. Berumen is an active volunteer with the Literacy Council of Tyler, Therapist, and Carter Blood Care. He is also a member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Grace Community Church.

When asked why he loves volunteering, Mr. Berumen said, “I believe that the best way to impact and connect to your community is to roll up your sleeves and do the work.”

Born in Clinton, Mississippi, Mr. Berumen is a graduate of Oak Grove High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas and his master’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Mr. Berumen and his wife, Mallory, have been married for six years and are the parents of Lela, 4, Benjanmin, 2, and Miles, 8 weeks. He loves Tyler because the city is a “wonderful place to raise a family.”

“We have met so many wonderful people that welcomed us when we moved here,” he said. “It really feels like home for our family.”

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, please visit www.mealsonwheelsetx.org.

Sources: texasbankandtrust.com, www.mealsonwheelsetx.org

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

