Tyler, TX

Bradley Diggins: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

For many, home ownership represents a sense of pride and accomplishment. After years of hard work, they can finally place their stake in the ground and call a piece of land their own. However, in a world of rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, and financial hardships, the dream of homeownership for low-income families is nothing more than wishful thinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfPJj_0gizgxYZ00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity recognizes these needs and seeks to put God’s love into action by providing affordable housing to residents of Gregg County and surrounding areas. The organization focuses on giving future homeowners a “hand up, not a hand out” by requiring families to participate in financial literacy courses and assist with the construction of other Habitat homes through a “sweat equity” commitment. Upon completion of the program, new homeowners receive a zero-interest mortgage loan, the keys to their new home, and a heart full of gratitude for the caring community that helped them achieve their dream.

Bradley Diggins serves on the board of directors for the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. He loves working with the organization because it has such a visible impact on a community.

“I love the mission of the organization,” he said. “I am truly proud to be part of helping people by giving them a hand up.”

To raise funds for ongoing projects, Habitat is hosting its annual Bags and Bling Bingo event on Tuesday, July 26 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. The event will include raffle drawings, food, drinks, and 10 spirited rounds of bingo, with Mr. Diggins calling out the numbers.

“I get to be the bingo caller for the third straight year, and it is such a great event,” Mr. Diggins said. “It raises money to help support so many programs within the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. Habitat does so much for our community. Bags and Bling Bingo is very well attended, enjoyable to all who attend, and serves as a fantastic fundraiser.”

In addition to his service with Habitat for Humanity, Mr. Diggins is a volunteer with the Spring Hill Independent School District Band Boosters and a member of Fellowship Bible Church.

“It is a true honor to be able to volunteer and to serve others,” Mr. Diggins said. “I am blessed beyond reason and giving back is a way to honor God, serve my community, and provide a good example to my children.”

Born in Sturgis, Michigan, Mr. Diggins graduated from Navasota High School in Navasota, Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Texas A&M University and his master’s degree in business administration from Tarleton State University. Mr. Diggins works as the director of operations for Hospitality Health ER.

Mr. Diggins and his wife, Julie, have been married for 19 years and are the parents of three children. The Diggins family moved to Longview five years ago and love the welcoming feeling they received from the community.

“Moving here from College Station was a big change for our family,” he said. “We were absolutely drawn in by the excellent medical community in Longview. We also enjoy volunteering and supporting local organizations. We have adopted Longview as home and hope to continue to give as much as we have received in coming here.”

For more information on Bags and Bling Bingo, please visit www.netxhabitat.org.

Sources: www.netxhabitat.org, texasbankandtrust.com, https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COaLn_0gizgxYZ00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Clarence Shackelford, Tour Tyler Texas- Program manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18cKQh_0gizgxYZ00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

# tyler texas# tour tyler texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bradley Diggins East Texas Peo# Clarence Edmond Shackelford# Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
865 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Tour the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History and discover artifacts of the lost Spanish shipwreck of 1554

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The Borden Dairy company was founded by Gail Borden Jr., an 1829 immigrant to Mexican Texas.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The article was written by the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and East Texas: Honors Nelson Mandela International Day July 18, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. The United Nations officially designated Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day in November 2009, with the first celebration taking place on July 18, 2010. Each year, Nelson Mandela International Day sheds a focus on the legacy of a man whose colossal achievements transformed the twentieth century.

Read full story
Marshall, TX

A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Today's research is taken from the Texas Historical Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Jackson Loftin was drafted by his home team Houston Astros today 7/19/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Dearborn, MI

On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford

On this day in history July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, a professor at Tuskegee Institute, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.

Read full story
6 comments
Tyler, TX

The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is science, but it is awesome

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. It's back! The STEM trailer, hosted by Mineola Memorial Library, is in the First United Methodist Church's parking lot at the corner of Newsom and McDonald Streets. A trip through the trailer is a unique hands-on learning experience for all children demonstrating science, technology, engineering, and math principles.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Kenneth Eveland: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Change is not something to simply wish or wait for. Real change requires intent and action.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard starred in nearly 50 films before World War II

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Chief Boatswain's Mate Cesar Romero of the US Coast Guard. Cesar Julio Romero, Jr., was contracted with Twentieth Century-Fox in 1937 and starred in nearly 50 films before World War II; however, after the US entered the war, Romero preferred to serve his country. On October 22, 1942, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard as an Apprentice Seaman.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Willie Faulkner: East Texas People of Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. A good night’s sleep in a comfortable bed is often something many people take for granted. No matter how hard, or long, the day is, coming home means a time for rest, peace, and sleep.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. WWII uncovered: Captain Alfonza Davis: Red Tail Hero Lost Over the Adriatic Sea.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy