Bradley Diggins: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

People in Our Community Who Make a Difference

For many, home ownership represents a sense of pride and accomplishment. After years of hard work, they can finally place their stake in the ground and call a piece of land their own. However, in a world of rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, and financial hardships, the dream of homeownership for low-income families is nothing more than wishful thinking.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity recognizes these needs and seeks to put God’s love into action by providing affordable housing to residents of Gregg County and surrounding areas. The organization focuses on giving future homeowners a “hand up, not a hand out” by requiring families to participate in financial literacy courses and assist with the construction of other Habitat homes through a “sweat equity” commitment. Upon completion of the program, new homeowners receive a zero-interest mortgage loan, the keys to their new home, and a heart full of gratitude for the caring community that helped them achieve their dream.

Bradley Diggins serves on the board of directors for the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. He loves working with the organization because it has such a visible impact on a community.

“I love the mission of the organization,” he said. “I am truly proud to be part of helping people by giving them a hand up.”

To raise funds for ongoing projects, Habitat is hosting its annual Bags and Bling Bingo event on Tuesday, July 26 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center. The event will include raffle drawings, food, drinks, and 10 spirited rounds of bingo, with Mr. Diggins calling out the numbers.

“I get to be the bingo caller for the third straight year, and it is such a great event,” Mr. Diggins said. “It raises money to help support so many programs within the Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. Habitat does so much for our community. Bags and Bling Bingo is very well attended, enjoyable to all who attend, and serves as a fantastic fundraiser.”

In addition to his service with Habitat for Humanity, Mr. Diggins is a volunteer with the Spring Hill Independent School District Band Boosters and a member of Fellowship Bible Church.

“It is a true honor to be able to volunteer and to serve others,” Mr. Diggins said. “I am blessed beyond reason and giving back is a way to honor God, serve my community, and provide a good example to my children.”

Born in Sturgis, Michigan, Mr. Diggins graduated from Navasota High School in Navasota, Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Texas A&M University and his master’s degree in business administration from Tarleton State University. Mr. Diggins works as the director of operations for Hospitality Health ER.

Mr. Diggins and his wife, Julie, have been married for 19 years and are the parents of three children. The Diggins family moved to Longview five years ago and love the welcoming feeling they received from the community.

“Moving here from College Station was a big change for our family,” he said. “We were absolutely drawn in by the excellent medical community in Longview. We also enjoy volunteering and supporting local organizations. We have adopted Longview as home and hope to continue to give as much as we have received in coming here.”

For more information on Bags and Bling Bingo, please visit www.netxhabitat.org.

Sources: www.netxhabitat.org, texasbankandtrust.com, https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Clarence Shackelford, Tour Tyler Texas- Program manager

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

# tyler texas# tour tyler texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford