Congratulations to PMJ (Pastor Mike Jr.) 6 Stellar Gospel Music Awards This Year makes 11 Total in 3 years

Birmingham native and gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. has won six Stellar Awards, given to the best in gospel music, in 2022.

Pastor Mike Jr., who is the senior pastor of Rock City Church, won awards including Artist of the Year, Urban/Inspiration single or Performance of the Year, and Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year. He has now won 11 Stellar Awards in three years. “In what world does a kid from Birmingham, Al with no major label, backing, or connections accomplish all this,” said Pastor Mike Jr. on social media. Congrats to Pastor Mike Jr! - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC)

This year makes the 37th Stellar Awards

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards is a show that recognizes the best of the best in gospel music. The Stellar Awards is the first and only Gospel Music Awards show in the country, honoring Gospel Music Artists, writers, and industry professionals for their contributions to the Gospel Music Industry. The Stellar Awards ranks high in status as the only Gospel Music television awards program syndicated in over 140 markets nationwide.

PASTOR MIKE JR WINS "ARTIST OF THE YEAR"

The singer has been honored with three more Stellar Gospel Music Awards . He won “Artist Of The Year”, “Urban/Inspirational Performance Or Single Of The Year” for his hit song “ I Got It ”, and Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album Of The Year for “Big: Freedom Sessions”. The awards show was held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Pastor Mike Jr. also performed.

Last year, Pastor Mike Jr. also won two awards at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. It’s a show that recognizes the best of the best in gospel music.

About PASTOR MIKE JR.

PMJ (Pastor Mike Jr.) is blazing a new trial. Not only does he Pastor one of the fastest growing ministries in the south, but he’s also now a 6x Stellar Award Gospel Artist & Dove Nominated!

His soulful voice and vibe connect with practically every genre! His breakout and highly anticipated album, LIVE FREE features inspirational anthems that speak to the reality of each person. It speaks to that desire to win, recover, and survive! His sound is sure to appeal to and reach the hearts of young and old alike. His songs are designed to tackle real-life issues in a lyrical manner and peppered with life and gospel truth from the sages of old.

