The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler

Winona Orchards 16708 CR 356 Winona, Texas 75792 was founded in 2007 by John and Anita Sattler. We are located just outside Winona, Texas near Tyler. They started by planting 3,500 trees and then added another 1,500 trees in 2012, resulting in an orchard spanning nearly 50 acres. In 2010, they planted just over 4 acres of berries consisting of 2,400 blueberry bushes and 500 blackberry bushes. All of their fruit is hand picked.

They market their products through three main channels: at farmers' markets, to distributors and grocery stores, and to “peddlers” who sell produce from their own roadside stands. They sell their peaches by the quart, by the gift box, or by the 1/2 bushel box. They sell their berries by the pint or by the flat (12 pints). They do not offer U-Pick at the farm, but do invite people to visit the farm where they are able to purchase freshly picked fruit from that day’s harvest.

This is a Family Affair! Our children have been intimately involved from the beginning. They share our passion for delighting our customers with great-tasting fruit! They work in the orchard and manage our market stands in Tyler during the fruit season. Their pride of ownership is very evident from their product and process knowledge to the way they engage with our customers during the sale. We couldn’t be prouder!

Peaches

They grow both cling and freestone peaches. Some of our favorite varieties include Regal, Ruby Prince, Gala, Harvester, CaryMac, Majestic, RedGlobe, Bounty, SunPrince, Ouachita Gold, and PF35 Fat Lady. Recent plantings include JulyPrince, RedHaven, and Big Red.

Blueberries

They currently grow 5 rabbiteye varieties of blueberries including Climax, Premier, Alapaha, Brightwell, and Tiffblue.

Blackberries

They grow three varieties of thornless erect blackberries including Natchez, Ouachita, and Navaho.

Sources: https://www.winonaorchards.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org,

