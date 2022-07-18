Celebration St. James CME Church Tyler Texas 4th Pastor and Wife's Anniversary with Rev. Brian & Quinny Lightner 7/17/22

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Celebration St. James CME Church 406 North Border Ave. Tyler Texas presents a celebration of 4 years Pastor and Wife's Anniversary with Rev. Brian & First Lady Quinny Lightner with this year's theme "Celebrating your Good Works for the Family of Faith" Galatians 6:10 on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Guest Church will be College Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas and the guest speaker will be Rodney Curry.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Our Mission Statement:

The mission of the St. James CME Church is to Worship the Lord, our God, in Spirit and in Truth, as Christ-centered disciples who are called to walk by faith, proclaiming liberty in Christ Jesus' name; and through our prophetic witness and effective service, we are to be the visible sign of God’s grace and mercy to our local community of Tyler and abroad.

Our Vision Statement:

The St. James CME Church seeks to be a viable and visible sign of God’s saving grace and mercy; evidenced through our lived confession of faith in Jesus Christ, we seek to walk in that faith as called disciples, sharing and showing the values of Jesus Christ to all we encounter.



Our Motto:

“We're Faith Walkers”

Here at St. James CME Church, our prayer is that you will be blessed and strengthened by the power of Jesus and that you will live a life of abundance in fellowship, joy, and liberty. St. James is here for you.



We are not just a church; we are a fellowship of believers coming together to declare the glory of the Lord and to celebrate Jesus as King. We study the Word, practice what we learn, and in the process grow together. May God richly bless you! We hope to see you soon!

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

