In the Inaugural parade of President Theodore Roosevelt in March of 1905 well known leaders 6 tribal chiefs

In the Inaugural parade of President Theodore Roosevelt in March of 1905, six great tribal chiefs and leaders in their finest regalia rode on horseback down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. The well-known leaders rode with tremendous dignity in the parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nroLJ_0gdpqWhh00
Photograph by Edward S. Curtis. Courtesy of the Library of Congress.- Photo image submitted to M1Y


The noted Comanche Chief Quanah Parker with the other fellow tribal dignitaries were welcomed with applause from the crowds along the parade route. As the tribal leaders on horseback approached the presidential viewing box, President Roosevelt, his family, and guests got up to their feet to witness such an impressive sight.


By choosing to participate in the parade, the men presented an immense sense of visual identity and of their unique culture. They courageously displayed a readiness to adapt to those changes and challenges placed upon their tribes in the later 1800s and early 1900s.


At the time, U.S. government policy at established Indian Schools was to cause an abandonment of all forms of native culture. Emphasis was placed on the acceptance of the English language and dressing in the clothing of white culture. Native students who had arrived at Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania soon began the method to shape them into an unfamiliar image. It was thought that tribal people would assimilate into the greater American society and would just fade away and disappear over time.

A magnificent picture of six famed native leaders in their tribal attire entitled "Last Gathering of the Chiefs". inaugural parade of Theodore Roosevelt, circa 1905. From left to right, Little Plume (Piegan), Buckskin Charley (Ute), Geronimo (Chiricahua Apache), Quanah Parker (Comanche), Hollow Horn Bear (Brule Lakota), and American Horse (Oglala Lakota). Photograph by Edward S. Curtis. Courtesy of the Library of Congress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ml5lt_0gdpqWhh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1rbq_0gdpqWhh00
