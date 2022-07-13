Tyler, TX

As the East Texas drought intensifies, Ranchers Sell Off Cattle

Tour Tyler Texas

The green sprinklered yards of town do well to hide the fact we’re in the midst of a crisis. Every single farmer & rancher in the area will likely tear up a little at the start of good rain.

Besides the great uncontrollable, rain, many variables are negatively impacting today’s cattle producers.

These pics from Saturday's Emory Livestock Auction are like none I’ve seen before. For reference, we use Tri-County & Emory to sell our cull calves. Most often we pull right up and unload, or perhaps wait behind a single rig or two.

These cattle are mostly destined for feed yards, where the economy of scales is better controlled at a sacrifice of quality of life.

A lack of rain is most certainly the primary culprit here. But truly the reasons for this convoy began well before this drought did.

The fight to survive whilst every single input needed to do so rises has been an incredible burden.

The impact of this sell-off will be multifaceted, and without rain, real rain, it has just begun.

It’s more than just current poor grazing conditions at fault, it’s the predicted cost and lack of hay availability this winter.

It’s the rising cost of new equipment. Or for most of us, the cost of simply maintaining our existing equipment. Assuming you can find parts to do so.

It’s increased land costs, and I’m going to leave that one right there.

The benefits of raising all-natural beef can’t be duplicated in a lab, regardless of what any “a-lister” or “politico type” tries to tell us. Plus any near duplication itself has an environmental impact, not ever to be mentioned by the proponents of such.

Estimations are four times the normal number of livestock sold this week in area auctions. The impact will be felt well beyond the farmer & rancher.

What can we do to help? Buy local. Buy direct. Doing so means local meat and produce stay just that, avoiding stressful travel and growing yards. In addition, it means your dollars stay local, in the hands of those raising it. In turn, we buy our goods and services right here locally too!

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those that depend on agriculture in some way in their day-to-day lives. Oh wait, that’s all of us! - Cut Beef

Sources: www.cutbeef.com, https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

