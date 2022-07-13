Tyler, TX

City of Mount Pleasant, Texas hires Perla Ayala as new Human Resources Director

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

The City of Mount Pleasant welcomes Mount Pleasant resident Perla Ayala as Director of Human Resources for the municipal organization of 180 employees. - The City of Mount Pleasant, Texas

Perla Ayala brings over 16 years of experience in all aspects of human resource and organizational management, most recently with Mount Pleasant-based Doctor Edgar Zambrano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuwXe_0gdO46GS00
As practice manager from August 2008 to June 2022, Perla was responsible for the overall management of the practice, financial activities, recruiting, hiring, training, and evaluating practice employees, employee benefits, payroll, and insurance contracts. Prior to this position, she worked for Titus Regional Medical Center.

Perla, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, has lived in Mount Pleasant for 28 years and has been deeply involved in the community as President of the Mount Pleasant Youth Soccer Association.  She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M Texarkana and will complete a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Management from Texas A&M Texarkana this fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Perla to our Executive staff team,” said City Manager Ed Thatcher. “In addition to extensive experience in all areas of human resources, she is a people person who is highly motivated to work with others to achieve goals and provide exceptional customer service to a community that she loves.”
“Perla is an excellent fit for our organization, and I’m excited to watch and help her take our Human Resources support and capabilities to a new level,” he added.
“Human resources is my passion because you have the opportunity to influence how employees feel about their careers and help to ensure a positive and safe workplace,” said Perla.
“To be able to perform this work in the city where I also live makes it that much better,” said Perla. “The leadership we have is committed to the citizens of Mount Pleasant and the employees on staff, and I am excited to be able to share this dedication and give back to the community that has given so much to me,” said Perla.

Perla and her “amazing” husband, Oscar Torres, have been married for 15 years and have three sons, aged 14, 6, and 1. She is also a volunteer coach for a competitive soccer team.

Sources: https://mpcity.net, https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

