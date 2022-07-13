Texas College announces that Samuel W. Long, Jr. has been named Director of Bands

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Texas College is pleased to announce that Samuel W. Long, Jr. has been named Director of Bands. Long brings a wealth of experience to the Texas College Band, with a tenure of service as a band director that spans nearly two decades.

The latest edition of Texas College's biannual magazine, The INSIDER - Spring/Summer 2022, is now available for review.

Most recently, Long served as Director of Bands and Fine Arts Director for Royal High School in Brookshire, Texas. Under his tutelage, the Royal High School Band amassed a multitude of awards and accolades, many of which tout first-place recognition. Throughout his 18-year tenure, Long has consistently proven himself as a leader committed not only to growing and enhancing his program but congruently committed to the success of each student-musician.

Imparting his knowledge and skills as a musician, Long aims to provide all students with positive classroom experiences that will help develop them into influential musicians. Through consistent hard work, rehearsal, and practice, students will be prepared for any and all performances. Chiefly, Long emphasizes his preparation tactics as those of the highest level to allow students to continue their musical journey beyond graduation in a multitude of avenues.

In addition to Long’s impressive résumé as a band director, he also carries significant performance experience. As part of Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm, Long ascended through the ranks to ultimately earn the position of Head Drum Major. He also served as the Baritone Section Leader and participated in the Marching Band, Jazz Band, Brass Ensemble, and the Symphonic Band while at Prairie View A&M University. Notably, Long marched in President George W. Bush’s first term Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Long is a native of Waco, Texas, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas, as well as a Master of Arts Degree in Music Scoring and Composition from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California.

Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

