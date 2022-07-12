Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas, toured The Thomas Hotel Downtown Tyler's first Boutique Hotel

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian who really, like helping people with historical research and events.

The Thomas Hotel Downtown Tyler's First Boutique Hotel is an iconic eight-room hotel that is located in the heart of downtown Tyler, Texas. The Thomas Hotel is named after multiple family members with the name Thomas of both Grace and Andrew, including Grace’s great-grandfather Thomas Boyd Ramey, a founder of the Texas Rose Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciGDj_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
Congratulations to The Thomas Hotel on its opening today! Excited to have you part of Downtown! - Downtown Tyler, Texas

Video - Andrew Cryer - talks about The Thomas Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lR8wL_0gcd8Q0R00
Andrew and Grace Cryer, the owners of The Thomas Hotel.- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Andrew and Grace Cryer, the owners of The Thomas Hotel, are working to create a "hotel with heritage.” Grace is a fourth-generation Tylerite. It will have eight suites, with bedroom areas along with living space and a kitchenette. The Cryer also owns the Postage Stamp Properties of Tyler, Texas.

Historic District Downtown Tyler Building

The building that was built in 1900 and the former old HG2 building has 7,500 square feet of space and 3 stories that are close to established restaurants, offices, businesses, and nightlife that surrounds the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv7hS_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Above is a digital image of what the building looked like before the building construction renovation.

The Boutique Hotel Concept

Boutique Hotels are lodging properties with a small number of rooms and are often operated independently. They are frequently found in upscale, urban areas near cultural and artistic sites.

Travelers find boutique hotels to be stylish and fashionable, and typically feature unique architectural and design elements. The hotels reflect the local neighborhoods in which they are located and the cultures near them. Their decor reflects local trends and heritage.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for The Thomas Hotel which is located at 109 E. Erwin Street - Tyler, Texas 75702.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1appWV_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulUvO_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VtEK_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUKI6_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

#TheRoseCity #DowntownTyler www.TheThomasTyler.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZryLj_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0S2f_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcKEm_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPIUW_0gcd8Q0R00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tyler Texas# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
764 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Sitting Bull was the first man to become chief of the entire Lakota Sioux nation

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

In the Inaugural parade of President Theodore Roosevelt in March of 1905 well known leaders 6 tribal chiefs

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Thank You Pascal Cleatus Poolaw, Sr., the most decorated Native American soldier in United States history

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
6 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Mr. William Henry Cosby Jr. a Happy 85 Birthday Born July 12TH 1937

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Florida State

In a first, Mary McLeod Bethune’s Statue is unveiled at U.S. Capitol July 13, in place of Confederate General

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

As the East Texas drought intensifies, Ranchers Sell Off Cattle

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

City of Mount Pleasant, Texas hires Perla Ayala as new Human Resources Director

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas College announces that Samuel W. Long, Jr. has been named Director of Bands

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Country Meat Market freshly cut meat from your local meat market for 68 years in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Shane Coleman for 12 years of service, dedication, and care on his job

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes the Mayor of the City of Tyler Don Warren a very Happy Birthday 7/11/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and other nonprofit organizations toured the "Black Wall Street" Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Summer Transition Enrichment Program (STEP) Texas College had the pleasure to host the Mayor of Tyler, Texas Don Warren

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Friday to become interim Smith County Precinct 1 Constable

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Greg Ellis, a Former Dallas Cowboy, Has Been Hired As The Lions’ Next Head Football Coach of SAGU.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
5 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and Friends celebrate Milton D. Wallace 23,725 Day on Earth as of July 7, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tulsa, OK

Ottaway "O. W." Gurley the visionary of Black Wall Street Tulsa Tee Shirts will debut in Tulsa OK this week July 9, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy