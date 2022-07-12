Tour Tyler Texas, toured The Thomas Hotel Downtown Tyler's first Boutique Hotel

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian who really, like helping people with historical research and events.

The Thomas Hotel Downtown Tyler's First Boutique Hotel is an iconic eight-room hotel that is located in the heart of downtown Tyler, Texas. The Thomas Hotel is named after multiple family members with the name Thomas of both Grace and Andrew, including Grace’s great-grandfather Thomas Boyd Ramey, a founder of the Texas Rose Festival.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Congratulations to The Thomas Hotel on its opening today! Excited to have you part of Downtown! - Downtown Tyler, Texas

Video - Andrew Cryer - talks about The Thomas Hotel

Andrew and Grace Cryer, the owners of The Thomas Hotel. - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Andrew and Grace Cryer, the owners of The Thomas Hotel, are working to create a "hotel with heritage.” Grace is a fourth-generation Tylerite. It will have eight suites, with bedroom areas along with living space and a kitchenette. The Cryer also owns the Postage Stamp Properties of Tyler, Texas.

Historic District Downtown Tyler Building

The building that was built in 1900 and the former old HG2 building has 7,500 square feet of space and 3 stories that are close to established restaurants, offices, businesses, and nightlife that surrounds the property.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Above is a digital image of what the building looked like before the building construction renovation.



The Boutique Hotel Concept

Boutique Hotels are lodging properties with a small number of rooms and are often operated independently. They are frequently found in upscale, urban areas near cultural and artistic sites.

Travelers find boutique hotels to be stylish and fashionable, and typically feature unique architectural and design elements. The hotels reflect the local neighborhoods in which they are located and the cultures near them. Their decor reflects local trends and heritage.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for The Thomas Hotel which is located at 109 E. Erwin Street - Tyler, Texas 75702.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

#TheRoseCity #DowntownTyler www.TheThomasTyler.com

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Sources: #TheRoseCity #DowntownTyler www.TheThomasTyler.com, https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas