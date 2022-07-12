Country Meat Market freshly cut meat from your local meat market for 68 years in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

The Country Meat Market is a family-owned-and-operated butcher shop in Tyler, Texas. They have been in business since 1954, and their shop offers the freshest meats in town.

Originally established by Bud Morris, The Country Meat Market carries on Bud's tradition of offering fresh, hand-cut steaks and specialty meats. Although he has passed on, Bud's family continues to operate the business, and our store has been in the same location for more than 50 years.

“It is time to build on a heritage that was given to us and which is so easily taken away by those who don’t have a vision for the future.”

– Steve Morriss

Ribbon Cutting, Tuesday, July 12, 12:00 Noon Country Meat Market 1954 2308 E. Front Street -Tyler, Texas (903) 593-2494 Contact: Tom Koehler





They know many of their guests by name and enjoy conversing with each of them. Knowing which cut of meat is their favorite or what their kids like is part of what drives them each day to give their best! The focus is to make their guests’ lives easier, by offering great products, expert advice, and prepared meals for family dinners or entertaining.

Although he has passed on, Bud's family continues to operate the business the way he did with a focus on quality at every turn and a vision of serving our community with pride.

More info: Country Meat Market 2308 E Front Street, Tyler, Texas 75702

