Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Shane Coleman for 12 years of service, dedication, and care on his job

Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Shane Coleman, you have been a fixture at Office Pride from the beginning and we could not have gotten to where we are without you. Thank you for 12 years of service, dedication, and care for our customers. Glad you are on our team. - David Stein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SvqI_0gcHLi6J00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efG7s_0gcHLi6J00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163h4W_0gcHLi6J00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Mr. Shane Coleman is living his best life today in Honolulu while on vacation (/ˌhɒnəˈluːluː/; Hawaiian: [honoˈlulu]) which is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of Hawaii which is located in the Pacific Ocean.

Among the island nations, Hawaii is the only one in the U.S. As of August 1959, the territory has been officially a state after a referendum in which more than 93% of the voters approved the proposition to declare the territory so. As we all know, the area was not contiguous, even though it was 2,000 miles off the coast.

While on vacation Shane Coleman held a tropical drink, especially one that involved a pineapple. Which is rightfully so justified after working 12 years for the same company. Basically, a pineapple is not an apple or a pine, but it is a berry. What Shane did not know was that pineapples used to

So Expensive People Rented Pineapple by the Hour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BS68O_0gcHLi6J00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Pineapples are a common fruit these days, something you see cut up in your salad or on sale at the grocery store. However, in the 1700s the fruit's crown-like top and gem-like texture were seen as a symbol of wealth and power.

Originally from South America, pineapples were discovered by Christopher Columbus on one of his voyages to the New World. When he brought them back to Spain, many Europeans — royalty, in particular, were completely taken by the delicacy. It was a rare, beautiful fruit most people had never encountered before and artists began incorporating pineapples in their work -- whether lavishly depicted in a painting or elegantly carved into wooden furniture.

The pineapple made its way to England in the 17th century and by the 18th century, being seen with one was an instant indicator of wealth — a single pineapple could cost the equivalent of $8,000 today. In fact, the fruit was so desirable and rare that consumers often rented a pineapple for the night to show off to fellow party-goers.

