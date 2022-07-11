Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes the Mayor of the City of Tyler Don Warren a very Happy Birthday 7/11/2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Don Warren is a native Tylerite. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Texas Tech University and has been an oil and gas professional for the last 40 years. He is the owner of Lomoco, Inc., a small oil and gas asset management firm he formed in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLHjr_0gbt0H1h00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

City government: On May 10, 2014, Warren was elected to represent District 4 of the Tyler City Council succeeding Martin Heines. He served the seat for 3 terms until being succeeded on November 11, 2020, by James Wynne.

In May 2019, Warren announced he would be a candidate in the 2020 Tyler mayoral election. His main challenger was identified as former city councilor John Nix. Between March 11 and June 30, 2020, Warren's campaign raised $45,781 compared to Nix's $2,750. However, in October 2020 John Nix suspended his campaign citing personal business issues. Warren would go on to win the general election on November 3, 2020, against challenger Joel Rando, the margin was 70% to 30%. He was sworn in on November 11, 2020, succeeding Martin Heines.

He currently serves as a Board Member for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Hispanic Business Alliance, and is an Auxiliary Board Member for the Soules College of Business at UTT. He is also a Community Board Member on the Nurse-Family Partnership at UT Health.  Don serves on the Behavioral Health Leadership Team, the Mayor’s Homelessness and Poverty Roundtable, Catalyst 100, the Housing Council for East Texas Human Needs Network, and has been an advocate for the improvements being made at Bergfeld and Hillside Park. He is a member of the Tyler Economic Development Council and a member of the Rotary Club of South Tyler.

Don recently served as a volunteer on the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission and was Co-Chair of the Tyler Arts Center Task Force.  In the past, Don has served as a Board Member of the Smith County Child Welfare Board, Willowbrook Country Club, Saint Marcus Compassion House, and the Tyler Museum of Art. 

He is married to Chelli and has two grown daughters and seven grandchildren. Don and Chelli love to travel, cook, and play golf and are members of Green Acres Baptist Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbqVI_0gbt0H1h00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KN03_0gbt0H1h00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssLrl_0gbt0H1h00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Don Warren# Tyler Texas# Tour Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 2

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
764 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Sitting Bull was the first man to become chief of the entire Lakota Sioux nation

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

In the Inaugural parade of President Theodore Roosevelt in March of 1905 well known leaders 6 tribal chiefs

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Thank You Pascal Cleatus Poolaw, Sr., the most decorated Native American soldier in United States history

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
6 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Mr. William Henry Cosby Jr. a Happy 85 Birthday Born July 12TH 1937

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Florida State

In a first, Mary McLeod Bethune’s Statue is unveiled at U.S. Capitol July 13, in place of Confederate General

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

As the East Texas drought intensifies, Ranchers Sell Off Cattle

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

City of Mount Pleasant, Texas hires Perla Ayala as new Human Resources Director

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Texas College announces that Samuel W. Long, Jr. has been named Director of Bands

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford is a graphic artist, artist, photographer, videographer, and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and special events.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas, toured The Thomas Hotel Downtown Tyler's first Boutique Hotel

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian who really, like helping people with historical research and events.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Country Meat Market freshly cut meat from your local meat market for 68 years in Tyler, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Shane Coleman for 12 years of service, dedication, and care on his job

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and other nonprofit organizations toured the "Black Wall Street" Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Summer Transition Enrichment Program (STEP) Texas College had the pleasure to host the Mayor of Tyler, Texas Don Warren

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Smith County, TX

Ralph Caraway Jr. took the oath of office Friday to become interim Smith County Precinct 1 Constable

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Greg Ellis, a Former Dallas Cowboy, Has Been Hired As The Lions’ Next Head Football Coach of SAGU.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
5 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas and Friends celebrate Milton D. Wallace 23,725 Day on Earth as of July 7, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tulsa, OK

Ottaway "O. W." Gurley the visionary of Black Wall Street Tulsa Tee Shirts will debut in Tulsa OK this week July 9, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy