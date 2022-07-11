Tour Tyler Texas wishes the Mayor of the City of Tyler Don Warren a very Happy Birthday 7/11/2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Don Warren is a native Tylerite. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Texas Tech University and has been an oil and gas professional for the last 40 years. He is the owner of Lomoco, Inc., a small oil and gas asset management firm he formed in 1994.

City government: On May 10, 2014, Warren was elected to represent District 4 of the Tyler City Council succeeding Martin Heines. He served the seat for 3 terms until being succeeded on November 11, 2020, by James Wynne.

In May 2019, Warren announced he would be a candidate in the 2020 Tyler mayoral election. His main challenger was identified as former city councilor John Nix. Between March 11 and June 30, 2020, Warren's campaign raised $45,781 compared to Nix's $2,750. However, in October 2020 John Nix suspended his campaign citing personal business issues. Warren would go on to win the general election on November 3, 2020, against challenger Joel Rando, the margin was 70% to 30%. He was sworn in on November 11, 2020, succeeding Martin Heines.

He currently serves as a Board Member for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Hispanic Business Alliance, and is an Auxiliary Board Member for the Soules College of Business at UTT. He is also a Community Board Member on the Nurse-Family Partnership at UT Health. Don serves on the Behavioral Health Leadership Team, the Mayor’s Homelessness and Poverty Roundtable, Catalyst 100, the Housing Council for East Texas Human Needs Network, and has been an advocate for the improvements being made at Bergfeld and Hillside Park. He is a member of the Tyler Economic Development Council and a member of the Rotary Club of South Tyler.



Don recently served as a volunteer on the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission and was Co-Chair of the Tyler Arts Center Task Force. In the past, Don has served as a Board Member of the Smith County Child Welfare Board, Willowbrook Country Club, Saint Marcus Compassion House, and the Tyler Museum of Art.



He is married to Chelli and has two grown daughters and seven grandchildren. Don and Chelli love to travel, cook, and play golf and are members of Green Acres Baptist Church.

