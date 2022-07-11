Tour Tyler Texas and other nonprofit organizations toured the "Black Wall Street" Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

On July 9, 2022, Tour Tyler Texas, Tour Tyler Texas, and Texas African American Museum which is both flagship programs under the auspices of Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment and also the National African American Historical Society took 56 passengers that toured the "Black Wall Street" Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The Black Wall Street Excursion featured a rich historical perspective. I enjoyed my educational experience that will last a lifetime!” ~Sharmecia Jackson

A very special thank you goes out to Dr. Orenthia D. Mason, Rev Ralph Caraway, Sr., Lyons Avenue Florist and Gifts, Joe Williams Farmers Insurance, Marlondos Fields, Good News Bus line Jesse Nelson and Another TRADEMARKED iMage by M1Y, for making this very special trip even more special.

The tour from Tyler, Texas included 5 general of a very diverse tourist rode over 300 miles to the "Black Wall Street" Greenwood District, Tulsa, Oklahoma that was founded in 1905, an area that was founded by Mr. Ottaway W. (O. W.) Gurley.

In 1905, Gurley sold his store and land in Perry and moved with his wife, Emma, to the oil boomtown of Tulsa, where he purchased 40 acres of land which was "only to be sold to colored. The first law passed in the new State of Oklahoma, 33 days after statehood, set in place a Jim Crow system of legally enforced segregation, and required blacks and whites to live in separate areas. However, Oklahoma was considered a significant economic and social opportunity by Gurley, politician Edward P. McCabe, and others, leading to the establishment of 50 all-black towns and settlements, among the highest of any state or territory.

Historians say the history of “Black Wall Street” and the massacre that occurred there (much like the Juneteenth holiday) have generally not been taught in U.S. schools over the past century, even in Oklahoma, where the racist incident was only added to statewide school curriculums in February 2020.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

