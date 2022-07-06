Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Janice Townsend is commonly called, “Many Hats” because she does it all, and tops it off with a heart-warming smile. She’s a teacher, preacher, ordained pastor, intercessor, worship psalmist, independent recording artist, songwriter, good character education mentor and life skills coach, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and an overall community servant.



Janice took a leap of faith in 2012 and resigned from the Houston Independent School District after 23 years of service to promote her album entitled, “God is Real”, and to form and launch a non-profit organization. Janice wanted to help women and young girls confront and conquer fears stemming from low self-esteem. She founded and named her organization "eCINAJ"



eCINAJ is a character education mentorship program for girls that will stimulate their desire to set and achieve academic goals; promote healthy self-esteem and a positive attitude towards life, and develop a realization of the need for self-respect as well as respect for authority. Janice partnered with the Houston ISD to make a difference in the lives of young ladies across the city.



She served as the Minister of the Worship and Arts Department and functioned as an ordained pastor at Impact Kingdom Center Church – Houston, Texas under the leadership of Apostle G. Emerson Scott, Senior Pastor.



Janice is an author as well. She wrote the book, "Realizing My Best Life: The Awakening". Janice provided a very transparent look into the hard realities that caused her to become painfully aware of the change needed in her own life. She hopes by reading her book you will be encouraged to overcome the greatest challenges in life, while also learning to gain

victory over the wiles of the enemy.



As stated earlier, Janice is a gospel recording artist as well. She has shared her gifted at church as well as at many functions around the country. She has released an album and video that have been seen around the world. She has been nominated for the River and Prayze Factor Awards and won the River Awards.



Her latest venture is radio. Janice is the owner of JPT Productions Internet Radio Station. This radio station has a national and international audience. She is also the host of her own talk show as well. It is called, "Realizing My Best Life".



Janice is married to Freddie Townsend and they reside in the Houston, Texas area.

