Tyler, TX

Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Janice Townsend is commonly called, “Many Hats” because she does it all, and tops it off with a heart-warming smile. She’s a teacher, preacher, ordained pastor, intercessor, worship psalmist, independent recording artist, songwriter, good character education mentor and life skills coach, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and an overall community servant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc7L4_0gWJuGgc00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Janice Peterson Townsend - Website

Janice took a leap of faith in 2012 and resigned from the Houston Independent School District after 23 years of service to promote her album entitled, “God is Real”, and to form and launch a non-profit organization. Janice wanted to help women and young girls confront and conquer fears stemming from low self-esteem. She founded and named her organization "eCINAJ"

eCINAJ is a character education mentorship program for girls that will stimulate their desire to set and achieve academic goals; promote healthy self-esteem and a positive attitude towards life, and develop a realization of the need for self-respect as well as respect for authority. Janice partnered with the Houston ISD to make a difference in the lives of young ladies across the city.

She served as the Minister of the Worship and Arts Department and functioned as an ordained pastor at Impact Kingdom Center Church – Houston, Texas under the leadership of Apostle G. Emerson Scott, Senior Pastor.

Janice is an author as well. She wrote the book, "Realizing My Best Life: The Awakening". Janice provided a very transparent look into the hard realities that caused her to become painfully aware of the change needed in her own life. She hopes by reading her book you will be encouraged to overcome the greatest challenges in life, while also learning to gain
victory over the wiles of the enemy.

As stated earlier, Janice is a gospel recording artist as well. She has shared her gifted at church as well as at many functions around the country. She has released an album and video that have been seen around the world. She has been nominated for the River and Prayze Factor Awards and won the River Awards.

Her latest venture is radio. Janice is the owner of JPT Productions Internet Radio Station. This radio station has a national and international audience. She is also the host of her own talk show as well. It is called, "Realizing My Best Life".

Janice is married to Freddie Townsend and they reside in the Houston, Texas area.

YouTube Video: Janice Peterson You Are Official Music Video

Book: Realizing My Best Life: The Awakening Paperback

Sources: https://ecinaj.net, https://www.facebook.com/janice.peterson.399, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RhZK_0gWJuGgc00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaAhp_0gWJuGgc00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Janice Peterson Townsend

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
625 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Custom Truckers celebrates 50 years of service as a nonprofit in Tyler, Texas giving back to the East Texas community

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Bryanah Capps opens Yoga and Meditation Studio in 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas takes a look at Airbnb - Kyle's Place, Bungalow in Winona Texas has created a great Buzz in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Minister Terry McGee All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas person of the Day - July 5, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Before it was Bergfeld Park 1 of the City of Tyler's 28 parks, the 8.3 developed arces was the site of an Ordnance Plant

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas recognize Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Longview, TX

Things to do in Longview this week: ArtWalk July 7, 2022, Downtown Longview, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas attended the Family of Faith Christian Church 4th of July, Community and the Fireworks Show 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence while most blacks were were enslaved

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asks the question is it still Silver and Gold buried in Gilmer, Texas underneath Little Cypress Creek

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Things to do in July when you Tour Tyler Texas is play a game Pickleball at Bergfeld Park one of Tyler's 28 parks

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Phil Burks shares his reflections with Tour Tyler Texas about the Green Acres Baptist Church's I Love America 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Phil Burks author at Phirst Phenomenal Praves, choir member at the Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, and Ceo and Founder at the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

158 years ago Federal prisoners at Camp Ford, near Tyler, celebrated July 4th, 1864, even if the locals didn't.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Vicki Betts a retired librarian who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Carol Swain is to be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual banquet of the Texas Minority Coalition in Tyler, Texas

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for Tour Tyler Texas. The Texas Minority Coalition is excited to announce that Dr. Carol Swain will be our keynote speaker at our 4th Annual Banquet and Tuesday, October 18 at 6 PM at Willow Brook Country Club Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Jackie Lee the Barber in Tyler a Happy 65TH Birthday

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

US Postage prices increase on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Sage Sowels a Tyler native on her recent accomplishments working in the news media

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy