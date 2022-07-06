Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Dr. Bradford (Thenevertoobusydoc) Howard Jr., is a Television/Radio Executive Manager, Producer, and On-Air Personality, who recently celebrated 4 years of broadcasting on All Nations TV, and has finally settled down in the buckle of the Bible Belt of East Texas which was a 1,600-mile Life Journey. East Texas is the home of All Nations TV - Worldwide.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sheila Jay, Dr. Bradford Howard Jr. & Milton Wallace will be featured in an upcoming Documentary Film to be released in 2023.- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

I am an Award-Winning Songwriter, Spoken Word Music Artist, Television, Radio Entertainment Host, and Producer plus Artist Manager/ Promoter. I have written Gospel Songs for Kingdom Building. Presently, I am the owner of two Radio Stations. They include Docs World Radio & Docs Gospel Portions Radio. - Dr. Bradford (Thenevertoobusydoc) Howard Jr.

I have a Television Show called Doc’s Place Video Debut on the All Nations Tv Network. In 2019, I received Awards for both Radio & TV. I received five Extraordinary Person Awards, an International Youth Peace Award, four Lifetime Awards, Two Living Legend Awards, three Media Awards, two Tv Promoter Awards, one Top Consultant Award, five Ministry Awards & two Top Advocate Awards. - Dr. Bradford (Thenevertoobusydoc) Howard Jr.

Greatest Gift that God gave Me, was My Wife Carol. I will never see Her or be with Her again. She is now Deceased.- Photo image submitted to M1Y

My Gospel Songs have drawn Great attention from individuals in both the USA and other countries. I have also Promoted Artists Who have either won Awards or Who have been nominated for awards. I have received a PhD and a Master’s degree from the North Carolina College of Theology. - Dr. Bradford (Thenevertoobusydoc) Howard Jr.

Also, I have received numerous Proclamations and Citations from the City of Hartford Ct. and the State of Ct. for My work in their Communities. I also had a day Honored for Me in the City of Hartford, Springfield Massachusetts & also one in California. - Dr. Bradford (Thenevertoobusydoc) Howard Jr.

I have been featured numerous times in both English and Spanish Magazines, on Television, and on Radio. My Desire is to continue to write Gospel Music that touches the hearts and minds of Gospel Music Lovers across the world. I am excited that Songs written by Me, have touched the Hearts, Minds & Spirits in so many positive ways. I have assisted many Artists and Musicians in gaining the needed exposure. that will allow them to reach the top in their Fields of Music. - Dr. Bradford (Thenevertoobusydoc) Howard Jr.

Here was a place that took a Teenager & turned Him into a productive & solid Man says Dr. Bradford Howard Jr.- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-bradford-howard-jr-a48a2021, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, bradgreatgospel.net, 430-201-3920 or at e-mail bradgreatgospel@yahoo.com.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

