Custom Truckers celebrates 50 years of service as a nonprofit in Tyler, Texas giving back to the East Texas community

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.



The Custom Truckers held their annual Car show downtown Tyler, Texas as they also celebrated 50 years of giving back to the East Texas community.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Chris Cooper wrote, "CT Truckers put on a great show in Downtown Tyler and my 69 Camaro took home the overall best of the show!"

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

http://www.customtruckersoftyler.com

Without the Show Sponsors, the East Texas Auto & Cycle Show would not be possible. Each of them contributes time, money, and valuable resources to make it all happen.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas did an interview with Wendy Minnick for a news story that we are currently working on about this year's Custom Truckers 2022 Annual - Custom Wheel Show that was held Downtown on the Square in Tyler last weekend and this is what she said about it and her brother that was also with her at the Car Show.

Tell them that my brother David Minnick is a Die-Hard Dallas Cowboy fan and that the Custom Truckers 2022 Annual - Custom Wheel Show was so well organized. I was so happy to see all of the beautiful cars. I did not come last year but I heard that it was also great."

The vendor's food was good also and this event was all for a great cause." - Wendy Minnick Community Supporter.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: http://www.customtruckersoftyler.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org,

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas