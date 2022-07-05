Tour Tyler Texas takes a look at Airbnb - Kyle's Place, Bungalow in Winona Texas has created a great Buzz in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

What is Airbnb and how does it work?

A community built on sharing

Airbnb began in 2008 when two designers who had space to share hosted three travelers looking for a place to stay. Now, millions of hosts and travelers choose to create a free Airbnb account so they can list their space and book unique accommodations anywhere in the world. And Airbnb experience hosts share their passions and interests with both travelers and locals.

Tour Tyler Texas takes a look at Kyle's Place which is a 1 bedroom bungalow in Winona Texas and we are very pleased after we took a tour.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Jane, Austin, TEXAS: Kyle's place feels like a home away from home. For me, it was a rest stop on my way across the country - and what a great rest stop. Everything about this little house is welcoming and comfortable, with so many thoughtful touches - snacks, water bottles, cooking oils, a nice selection of kitchen supplies...and a cozy bed. All you need for a great stay. Highly recommended!

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Felicia, Fort Worth, TX: The house is absolutely beautiful and amazing. The host, (Kyle (dba) KC's Place) was VERY responsive and polite. Loved all of the nice essentials that were available (in case you forget something). Loved the deck in the backyard with a nice bench and platform to relax on, (a perfect spot for viewing the stars at night). The house was super clean and neat, there were special touches everywhere, including fresh flowers as the centerpiece on the dining room nook/table for us. Enjoyed the big tv in the living room area.

The neighborhood was quiet and peaceful also... Will definitely be booking again! Recommend 100% for a nice, private, peaceful getaway, to relax in a new, updated, modern, nice brick home, away from the hustle and bustle of crowded streets and cities. Everything was top-notch in the home and the price for us was reasonable compared to the motel/hotels.





Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas



Jenn, Chino Valley, AZ: Close to the highway and easy to get to. House was extremely clean and looks to be recently renovated. Loved the yard space, plenty for my toddler to run around and enjoy.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Sources: https://www.airbnb.com, https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075378608870

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas