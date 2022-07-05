Tyler, TX

Bryanah Capps opens Yoga and Meditation Studio in 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.


Bryanah Capps owner of The Bliss House: Yoga and Meditation Studio 203 E Main St Kilgore, TX 75693, has started an amazing journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDVMB_0gVHqFwk00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAkJc_0gVHqFwk00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Here are a few things to look forward to:

  • Community Corner: The community corner will be a place for people in the community to sell and display artwork, CDs, homemade crafts, or anything you are personally passionate about. If you are interested, send me a message and we can chat. I can’t wait to share everyone’s hobbies and grow together in a fun and creative way.
  • Workshops and Special Weekend Classes: Keep your eyes open for workshops and fun weekend classes. I will provide a variety of options for everyone. We will have a few painting classes, wellness workshops, and advanced classes to learn new poses.
  • Meditation and Coffee Bar: In the back of the studio, there will be a place to gather together as a community. We can meditate, grab a cup of coffee or tea, host a book club, reflect on the class or meet for a workshop.
  • Private Classes: I will offer private classes to those who are new to yoga, want to advance their practice, or want a class that is created specifically for you and your needs. The possibilities are endless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBPuG_0gVHqFwk00
And into the forest, I go to lose my mind and find my soul. - John Muir- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Owner Spotlight

My name is Bryanah Capps and I am the owner of The Bliss House. My yoga journey started in early 2016. At that point in my life, I struggled with depression, anxiety, and unresolved trauma. I felt like I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel anymore and that is when I found yoga. I found so much peace in the flow of the class and the breathwork that went alongside it. For the first time in years, I felt like I could let my shoulders down and reconnect with my mind and body. From that point forward, I decided I wanted to dedicate my life to teaching yoga and giving others the same inner peace that I had found.
Yoga can do so many things for us. Learning how to breathe can teach us how to ground ourselves in any situation while the physical side of the practice can show us just how strong we are inside and out. When we come together, we can be a light for one another as well. I look forward to building a community of people that can all lean on one another and celebrate each other for where we are in life. The Bliss House is inviting to all. Let this be a place you call home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMitB_0gVHqFwk00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: https://www.facebook.com/Bryanahalyse, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, http://tylerhamm.org, https://www.cityoftyler.org/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/38/2741

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKGfu_0gVHqFwk00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvbTn_0gVHqFwk00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kilgore Texas# Tyler Texas# Tour Tyler Texas

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
626 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Custom Truckers celebrates 50 years of service as a nonprofit in Tyler, Texas giving back to the East Texas community

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas takes a look at Airbnb - Kyle's Place, Bungalow in Winona Texas has created a great Buzz in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Minister Terry McGee All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas person of the Day - July 5, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Before it was Bergfeld Park 1 of the City of Tyler's 28 parks, the 8.3 developed arces was the site of an Ordnance Plant

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas recognize Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Longview, TX

Things to do in Longview this week: ArtWalk July 7, 2022, Downtown Longview, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas attended the Family of Faith Christian Church 4th of July, Community and the Fireworks Show 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence while most blacks were were enslaved

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asks the question is it still Silver and Gold buried in Gilmer, Texas underneath Little Cypress Creek

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Things to do in July when you Tour Tyler Texas is play a game Pickleball at Bergfeld Park one of Tyler's 28 parks

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Phil Burks shares his reflections with Tour Tyler Texas about the Green Acres Baptist Church's I Love America 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Phil Burks author at Phirst Phenomenal Praves, choir member at the Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, and Ceo and Founder at the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

158 years ago Federal prisoners at Camp Ford, near Tyler, celebrated July 4th, 1864, even if the locals didn't.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Vicki Betts a retired librarian who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Carol Swain is to be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual banquet of the Texas Minority Coalition in Tyler, Texas

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for Tour Tyler Texas. The Texas Minority Coalition is excited to announce that Dr. Carol Swain will be our keynote speaker at our 4th Annual Banquet and Tuesday, October 18 at 6 PM at Willow Brook Country Club Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Jackie Lee the Barber in Tyler a Happy 65TH Birthday

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

US Postage prices increase on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Sage Sowels a Tyler native on her recent accomplishments working in the news media

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy