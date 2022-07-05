Bryanah Capps opens Yoga and Meditation Studio in 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.



Bryanah Capps owner of The Bliss House: Yoga and Meditation Studio 203 E Main St Kilgore, TX 75693 , has started an amazing journey.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Here are a few things to look forward to:

Community Corner: The community corner will be a place for people in the community to sell and display artwork, CDs, homemade crafts, or anything you are personally passionate about. If you are interested, send me a message and we can chat. I can’t wait to share everyone’s hobbies and grow together in a fun and creative way.

Workshops and Special Weekend Classes: Keep your eyes open for workshops and fun weekend classes. I will provide a variety of options for everyone. We will have a few painting classes, wellness workshops, and advanced classes to learn new poses.

Meditation and Coffee Bar: In the back of the studio, there will be a place to gather together as a community. We can meditate, grab a cup of coffee or tea, host a book club, reflect on the class or meet for a workshop.

Private Classes: I will offer private classes to those who are new to yoga, want to advance their practice, or want a class that is created specifically for you and your needs. The possibilities are endless.

And into the forest, I go to lose my mind and find my soul. - John Muir - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Owner Spotlight

My name is Bryanah Capps and I am the owner of The Bliss House. My yoga journey started in early 2016. At that point in my life, I struggled with depression, anxiety, and unresolved trauma. I felt like I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel anymore and that is when I found yoga. I found so much peace in the flow of the class and the breathwork that went alongside it. For the first time in years, I felt like I could let my shoulders down and reconnect with my mind and body. From that point forward, I decided I wanted to dedicate my life to teaching yoga and giving others the same inner peace that I had found.

Yoga can do so many things for us. Learning how to breathe can teach us how to ground ourselves in any situation while the physical side of the practice can show us just how strong we are inside and out. When we come together, we can be a light for one another as well. I look forward to building a community of people that can all lean on one another and celebrate each other for where we are in life. The Bliss House is inviting to all. Let this be a place you call home.

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Sources: https://www.facebook.com/Bryanahalyse, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org, http://tylerhamm.org, https://www.cityoftyler.org/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/38/2741

Tour Tyler Texas - Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org

Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas