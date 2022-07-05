Tyler, TX

Before it was Bergfeld Park 1 of the City of Tyler's 28 parks, the 8.3 developed arces was the site of an Ordnance Plant

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Tyler, Texas celebrated another renovation project at Bergfeld Park in June 2022.

As in much of East Texas, the city's economy was heavily dependent on slavery. In 1860 more than 35 percent of the total population of 1,021 were slaves. Not surprisingly, Tyler residents voted overwhelmingly for secession, and local men volunteered for army service in large numbers.

During the Civil War Tyler was the site of the largest Confederate ordnance plant in Texas, and in 1863 a large Confederate prison camp, known as Camp Ford, was built four miles to the northeast. With so much of its wealth invested in slavery, Tyler and Smith County suffered from an economic depression in the early post-war period.

The area in which Bergfeld Park is located now, back during the Civil War held a very large 125-acre site. Founded in 1862 by J.C. Short and Wm. S. N. Biscoe (both gunsmiths) and Col. Geo. Yarbrough. In a 2-story brick main building, on a 125-acre site, contracted to make for the State of Texas 5,000 rifles for the arming of troops in the Civil War. After trouble obtaining men and materials, the plant was sold in October 1863 to the Confederate government. Short and Biscoe stayed on with the plant, to continue making guns.

With machinery and men evacuated from areas under siege in Arkansas, operated under the command of Lt. Col. G.H. Hill. The plant included a leather shop, tin shop, dry kiln, and carpenter shop. The 150 to 200-man workforce had (besides gunsmiths and guards) butchers, tanners, blacksmiths, draftsmen, carpenters, harness makers, and coal burners; guns made were .54 caliber, long and short Hill Rifles; long and short Texas Rifles; Austrian, Enfield, and Tyler Rifles, with barrels 27 to 37½ inches long. Some were equipped with steel-tipped bayonets invented by Short. During 3 months of 1864, products made were 394,156 cartridges, 411 rifles, and 3,531 canteens; 160 guns were repaired.

Many Tyler rifles were sent to troops fighting north and east of Red River, to prevent a Federal invasion of Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVAun_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Regarding Ordnance Plant. This marker is an approximately one-third mile from the actual location of the Ordnance Works. When the Confederate Ordnance Bureau purchased the private company facilities, all of the men and some of the equipment from the Little Rock, Arkansas Arsenal was moved to this facility in October 1863. At its peak in early 1865, the facility employed nearly 400 men. It was abandoned in early May 1865. Marker Erected 1968 by State Historical Survey Committee. (Marker Number 7763.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOrwh_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Bergfeld [ˈbərg fel(d)] Park of Tyler first opened in 1913 and has been through many changes, updates, and renovations over the last 109 years. The neighborhood 8.3 developed arce at the Bergfeld Park located in Tyler, Texas has recently completed another update. The park has an amphitheater, “Splasher” the Dolphin Fountain sprayground, tennis courts, playground, picnic areas, and restrooms. This park is centrally located off Broadway Avenue and College Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets.

Over the last 10 years, the Bergfeld Park project has cost $2.5 million in minor and major renovations, with over $1 million raised privately. The City of Tyler matched the rest to complete the necessary funding. Since renovations began at Bergfeld Park in 2014, over $10 million has been spent on park renovations all over the city.

The renovations included new Tennis and Pickleball courts, new Playground Equipment a large multipurpose CENTENE Amphitheater, and Splasher's Pad.

The former Amphitheater named Gen Wood Amphitheater aka General Wood was donated to Bergfeld Park by Sears-Robucks and Company in 1936 - Brigadier General Robert Elkington Wood aka Gen R. E. Wood was the president of Sears-Robucks and Company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S09FX_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7H1R_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RV8Kj_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3z88_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmZTJ_0gV8Bw1400
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
626 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Custom Truckers celebrates 50 years of service as a nonprofit in Tyler, Texas giving back to the East Texas community

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Bryanah Capps opens Yoga and Meditation Studio in 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas takes a look at Airbnb - Kyle's Place, Bungalow in Winona Texas has created a great Buzz in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Minister Terry McGee All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas person of the Day - July 5, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas recognize Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Longview, TX

Things to do in Longview this week: ArtWalk July 7, 2022, Downtown Longview, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas attended the Family of Faith Christian Church 4th of July, Community and the Fireworks Show 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence while most blacks were were enslaved

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asks the question is it still Silver and Gold buried in Gilmer, Texas underneath Little Cypress Creek

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Things to do in July when you Tour Tyler Texas is play a game Pickleball at Bergfeld Park one of Tyler's 28 parks

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Phil Burks shares his reflections with Tour Tyler Texas about the Green Acres Baptist Church's I Love America 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Phil Burks author at Phirst Phenomenal Praves, choir member at the Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, and Ceo and Founder at the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

158 years ago Federal prisoners at Camp Ford, near Tyler, celebrated July 4th, 1864, even if the locals didn't.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Vicki Betts a retired librarian who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Carol Swain is to be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual banquet of the Texas Minority Coalition in Tyler, Texas

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for Tour Tyler Texas. The Texas Minority Coalition is excited to announce that Dr. Carol Swain will be our keynote speaker at our 4th Annual Banquet and Tuesday, October 18 at 6 PM at Willow Brook Country Club Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Jackie Lee the Barber in Tyler a Happy 65TH Birthday

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

US Postage prices increase on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Sage Sowels a Tyler native on her recent accomplishments working in the news media

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy