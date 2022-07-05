Before it was Bergfeld Park 1 of the City of Tyler's 28 parks, the 8.3 developed arces was the site of an Ordnance Plant

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

As in much of East Texas, the city's economy was heavily dependent on slavery. In 1860 more than 35 percent of the total population of 1,021 were slaves. Not surprisingly, Tyler residents voted overwhelmingly for secession, and local men volunteered for army service in large numbers.

During the Civil War Tyler was the site of the largest Confederate ordnance plant in Texas, and in 1863 a large Confederate prison camp, known as Camp Ford, was built four miles to the northeast. With so much of its wealth invested in slavery, Tyler and Smith County suffered from an economic depression in the early post-war period.

The area in which Bergfeld Park is located now, back during the Civil War held a very large 125-acre site. Founded in 1862 by J.C. Short and Wm. S. N. Biscoe (both gunsmiths) and Col. Geo. Yarbrough. In a 2-story brick main building, on a 125-acre site, contracted to make for the State of Texas 5,000 rifles for the arming of troops in the Civil War. After trouble obtaining men and materials, the plant was sold in October 1863 to the Confederate government. Short and Biscoe stayed on with the plant, to continue making guns.



With machinery and men evacuated from areas under siege in Arkansas, operated under the command of Lt. Col. G.H. Hill. The plant included a leather shop, tin shop, dry kiln, and carpenter shop. The 150 to 200-man workforce had (besides gunsmiths and guards) butchers, tanners, blacksmiths, draftsmen, carpenters, harness makers, and coal burners; guns made were .54 caliber, long and short Hill Rifles; long and short Texas Rifles; Austrian, Enfield, and Tyler Rifles, with barrels 27 to 37½ inches long. Some were equipped with steel-tipped bayonets invented by Short. During 3 months of 1864, products made were 394,156 cartridges, 411 rifles, and 3,531 canteens; 160 guns were repaired.

Many Tyler rifles were sent to troops fighting north and east of Red River, to prevent a Federal invasion of Texas.





Regarding Ordnance Plant. This marker is an approximately one-third mile from the actual location of the Ordnance Works. When the Confederate Ordnance Bureau purchased the private company facilities, all of the men and some of the equipment from the Little Rock, Arkansas Arsenal was moved to this facility in October 1863. At its peak in early 1865, the facility employed nearly 400 men. It was abandoned in early May 1865. Marker Erected 1968 by State Historical Survey Committee. (Marker Number 7763.)



Bergfeld [ˈbərg fel(d)] Park of Tyler first opened in 1913 and has been through many changes, updates, and renovations over the last 109 years. The neighborhood 8.3 developed arce at the Bergfeld Park located in Tyler, Texas has recently completed another update. The park has an amphitheater, “Splasher” the Dolphin Fountain sprayground, tennis courts, playground, picnic areas, and restrooms. This park is centrally located off Broadway Avenue and College Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets.

Over the last 10 years, the Bergfeld Park project has cost $2.5 million in minor and major renovations, with over $1 million raised privately. The City of Tyler matched the rest to complete the necessary funding. Since renovations began at Bergfeld Park in 2014, over $10 million has been spent on park renovations all over the city.

The renovations included new Tennis and Pickleball courts, new Playground Equipment a large multipurpose CENTENE Amphitheater, and Splasher's Pad.

The former Amphitheater named Gen Wood Amphitheater aka General Wood was donated to Bergfeld Park by Sears-Robucks and Company in 1936 - Brigadier General Robert Elkington Wood aka Gen R. E. Wood was the president of Sears-Robucks and Company.



Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.





