Minister Terry McGee All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas person of the Day - July 5, 2022

Minister Terry McGee is a native of Rockford, Illinois but he now resides in Dallas, Texas. Over the last 15 years, Terry has made a positive impact on the gospel world through his television talk shows, radio shows, podcast, books, plays, and movies. Terry has taken his God-blessed skills and used them to promote gospel artists and ministries across the world.



He is a very productive business owner. He is the owner of McGee Networks Plus and also the founder and CEO of Simply Inspiring Productions. He has created a very powerful radio program, Simply Inspiring Show, that has been recognized by various award shows for its ability to go beyond the lights and glitter to let you meet the real person. Some of the awards are the Spin Awards and Sharky Awards. It is presently being aired on 4evergospelradio, JPT Productions, VSC Radio, KC Gospel Radio, MGW Radio, Doc's World Radio, and WPGN Radio.



Terry has been an author during his magnificent career. He has co-written a motivational book, "Multiple Streams of Determination", with some of the best minds in the country, such as Les Brown, Johnny Wimbrey, Matt Morris, Jim Rohn, and Marc Accetta. He also released a book with Bridgette L. Collins entitled, "The Chipmaker Prophecy of the Beast".



Movie script writer, Movie Producer, and Actor are all hats that Terry has worn over time. He created, wrote, produced, and acted in the short film, "No Warning Left". He was also an actor in the movie, "Bel". He also has a gospel stage play under his belt as well. He was an actor in the play, "Don't Let The Devil In"



As you can see, Terry has been busy! He describes himself as a "relentless survivor who strives to win! I love to network and get a thrill when the little guy wins." He wants everyone to remember these words, "keep God first and the rest WILL happen!



You can follow Terry McGee on numerous social media platforms. They are all listed below:



Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research and founder of the Texas African American Museum which is dedicated to the preservation of African American History of Texas and also the founder of Tour Tyler Texas; both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.



