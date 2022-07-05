Tyler, TX

All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas recognize Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

Tour Tyler Texas

Rev. Lelious A. Johnson
All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas work to recognize the men and women that share God's Word

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADubW_0gV7VPVW00
Rev. Lelious A. Johnson was born in Dallas, TX to the parentage of Rev. Walter Johnson, Sr., and Mrs. Dorothy Nell Johnson. He was called to the Gospel Ministry in 1983. In 1986. Rev. Johnson was called to pastor Wesley Chapel Baptist Church, Wills Point, Texas. He served there for 6 years. In August 1992, he was called to pastor the St. Paul Baptist Church, where he currently serves.

Pastor Johnson earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies at Criswell College, Dallas, Texas. He earned his Master of Arts in Theology at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, TX.

He has been involved in numerous professional organizations and community service groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Here are just a few of the organizations and groups:

  • Oak Cliff Baptist Minister’s Union (President 2007-2011)
  • Oak Cliff Baptist Minister’s Union Member 1998-Present
  • Dallas Baptist Ministers’ Conference
  • Interdenominational Alliance (IMA)
  • Dallas Baptist Ministers Union
  • African American Museum-Board Members
  • National Kidney Foundation Board of Directors, North Texas
  • Diabetes Health & Wellness Institute Ministerial Advisory Board President

Rev. Johnson is married to Carlette Renee Johnson. They are the parents of four beautiful daughters; Rachel Elizabeth (Kendall Lyons), Tabitha Elisheba (Rev. DeCarlos Roberson ), Christina Renee, and Anna Alicia (Dominique Collier). He adores four beautiful granddaughters, Laniya, Elisha, Ava & Lillian, and two grandsons, Benjamin and Noah.

If you would like to know more about the ministries he is involved in, please check out the links and websites below:

Sources: St. Paul Baptist Church: https://www.stpaulbc.net, Oak Cliff Baptist Ministers' Union:
https://www.oakcliffbaptistministersunion.org, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lelious.johnson.3, https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DxJ1_0gV7VPVW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZkZQ_0gV7VPVW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmZTJ_0gV7VPVW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVGIh_0gV7VPVW00
