All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas recognize Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas work to recognize the men and women that share God's Word



Rev. Lelious A. Johnson was born in Dallas, TX to the parentage of Rev. Walter Johnson, Sr., and Mrs. Dorothy Nell Johnson. He was called to the Gospel Ministry in 1983. In 1986. Rev. Johnson was called to pastor Wesley Chapel Baptist Church, Wills Point, Texas. He served there for 6 years. In August 1992, he was called to pastor the St. Paul Baptist Church, where he currently serves.



Pastor Johnson earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies at Criswell College, Dallas, Texas. He earned his Master of Arts in Theology at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, TX.



He has been involved in numerous professional organizations and community service groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Here are just a few of the organizations and groups:

Oak Cliff Baptist Minister’s Union (President 2007-2011)

Oak Cliff Baptist Minister’s Union Member 1998-Present

Dallas Baptist Ministers’ Conference

Interdenominational Alliance (IMA)

Dallas Baptist Ministers Union

African American Museum-Board Members

National Kidney Foundation Board of Directors, North Texas

Diabetes Health & Wellness Institute Ministerial Advisory Board President

Rev. Johnson is married to Carlette Renee Johnson. They are the parents of four beautiful daughters; Rachel Elizabeth (Kendall Lyons), Tabitha Elisheba (Rev. DeCarlos Roberson ), Christina Renee, and Anna Alicia (Dominique Collier). He adores four beautiful granddaughters, Laniya, Elisha, Ava & Lillian, and two grandsons, Benjamin and Noah.



If you would like to know more about the ministries he is involved in, please check out the links and websites below:



Sources: St. Paul Baptist Church: https://www.stpaulbc.net, Oak Cliff Baptist Ministers' Union:

https://www.oakcliffbaptistministersunion.org, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lelious.johnson.3, https://www.AllNationsTV.com, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, https://losthistory.net https://www.TexasAfricanAmericanMuseum.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

Tour Tyler Texas is under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization.

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

