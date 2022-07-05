Things to do in Longview this week: ArtWalk July 7, 2022, Downtown Longview, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

The ARTS!Longview Cultural District, 343 acres stretching from Downtown south to LeTourneau University, incorporates the core of Longview's cultural arts facilities and performing venues, and historical buildings. As an organization, ARTS! Longview's mission is to spark a love of the arts, history, and culture in order to celebrate and enhance our creative community.

ArtWalk Longview is a FREE, self-guided tour of downtown business venues exhibiting and selling art.

ArtWalk was initially created to be a downtown event, with the goal of attracting more people to our downtown area to enjoy the museums, restaurants, and businesses that are open and exhibiting artists. The event has grown over the years and we now regularly have food trucks, street musicians, as well as artists.

ArtWalk depends on the participation of businesses to find artists to host and invite guests to attend primarily through social media and word of mouth.

More about - ARTS!Longview Cultural District

If you are looking for some real East Texas culture, you have come to the right place! Whether you live in Longview or are planning a trip here, there are activities to delight every member of your party. From museums and live theatre, to craft beer and artisan coffee, to art festivals and live music, the Arts!Longview Cultural District has it all. One taste and you’ll be back!

The mission is to spark a love of the arts, history, and culture in order to celebrate and enhance our creative community. From our hometown charm to our urban spirit, we are the art and soul of Longview.

Arts!Longview’s vision is to spark a vibrant and successful creative community that works to inspire and promote a love of the arts, our history, and culture in Longview. We pursue innovative opportunities that enhance our quality of life and benefit a thriving cultural arts community. With our collaborative efforts and vision, ARTS!Longview celebrates the art and soul of Longview – now and for future generations.

