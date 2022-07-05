Longview, TX

Things to do in Longview this week: ArtWalk July 7, 2022, Downtown Longview, Texas

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

The ARTS!Longview Cultural District, 343 acres stretching from Downtown south to LeTourneau University, incorporates the core of Longview's cultural arts facilities and performing venues, and historical buildings. As an organization, ARTS! Longview's mission is to spark a love of the arts, history, and culture in order to celebrate and enhance our creative community. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAMJs_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYJx1_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted by M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWkIT_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

ArtWalk Longview is a FREE, self-guided tour of downtown business venues exhibiting and selling art.

ArtWalk was initially created to be a downtown event, with the goal of attracting more people to our downtown area to enjoy the museums, restaurants, and businesses that are open and exhibiting artists. The event has grown over the years and we now regularly have food trucks, street musicians, as well as artists.

ArtWalk depends on the participation of businesses to find artists to host and invite guests to attend primarily through social media and word of mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvOEP_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

More about - ARTS!Longview Cultural District

If you are looking for some real East Texas culture, you have come to the right place!  Whether you live in Longview or are planning a trip here, there are activities to delight every member of your party.  From museums and live theatre, to craft beer and artisan coffee, to art festivals and live music, the Arts!Longview Cultural District has it all.  One taste and you’ll be back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iI3OK_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

The mission is to spark a love of the arts, history, and culture in order to celebrate and enhance our creative community. From our hometown charm to our urban spirit, we are the art and soul of Longview.

Arts!Longview’s vision is to spark a vibrant and successful creative community that works to inspire and promote a love of the arts, our history, and culture in Longview. We pursue innovative opportunities that enhance our quality of life and benefit a thriving cultural arts community. With our collaborative efforts and vision, ARTS!Longview celebrates the art and soul of Longview – now and for future generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSOTb_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DxJ1_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
  • Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  • Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZkZQ_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVGIh_0gV68GRq00
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford TEXT 903.253.5099 - for Tour Tyler Texas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tour Tyler Texas# Tyler Texas# Clarence Edmond Shackelford

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

Tyler, TX
626 followers

More from Tour Tyler Texas

Tyler, TX

Janice Peterson Townsend, All Nations TV and Tour Tyler person of the Day - July 6, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Nationally known Dr. Bradford Howard Jr., has mind set on moving to East Texas the buckle of the Bible Belt

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Custom Truckers celebrates 50 years of service as a nonprofit in Tyler, Texas giving back to the East Texas community

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Bryanah Capps opens Yoga and Meditation Studio in 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas takes a look at Airbnb - Kyle's Place, Bungalow in Winona Texas has created a great Buzz in East Texas

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Minister Terry McGee All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas person of the Day - July 5, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Before it was Bergfeld Park 1 of the City of Tyler's 28 parks, the 8.3 developed arces was the site of an Ordnance Plant

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

All Nations TV and Tour Tyler Texas recognize Rev. Lelious A. Johnson

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas attended the Family of Faith Christian Church 4th of July, Community and the Fireworks Show 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
1 comments
Tyler, TX

Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence while most blacks were were enslaved

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asks the question is it still Silver and Gold buried in Gilmer, Texas underneath Little Cypress Creek

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
3 comments
Tyler, TX

Things to do in July when you Tour Tyler Texas is play a game Pickleball at Bergfeld Park one of Tyler's 28 parks

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Phil Burks shares his reflections with Tour Tyler Texas about the Green Acres Baptist Church's I Love America 2022

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Phil Burks author at Phirst Phenomenal Praves, choir member at the Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, and Ceo and Founder at the Genesis Group.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

158 years ago Federal prisoners at Camp Ford, near Tyler, celebrated July 4th, 1864, even if the locals didn't.

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Vicki Betts a retired librarian who worked for UT Tyler and a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Dr. Carol Swain is to be the keynote speaker at the 4th annual banquet of the Texas Minority Coalition in Tyler, Texas

M1Y - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for Tour Tyler Texas. The Texas Minority Coalition is excited to announce that Dr. Carol Swain will be our keynote speaker at our 4th Annual Banquet and Tuesday, October 18 at 6 PM at Willow Brook Country Club Tyler, Texas.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas wishes Jackie Lee the Barber in Tyler a Happy 65TH Birthday

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, is a community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
2 comments
Tyler, TX

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

US Postage prices increase on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Sage Sowels a Tyler native on her recent accomplishments working in the news media

Tour Tyler Texas - Clarence Edmond Shackelford, community publicist for the Empowerment Community Development Corporation is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization with a focus on Education, Arts, Tourism, Veteran Services, Scholarships, Youth Mentorship, History Preservation, Community Development, Housing, and Economic Empowerment.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy