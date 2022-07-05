Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas attended the Family of Faith Christian Church 4th of July, Community and the Fireworks Show 2022

Tour Tyler Texas

Family of Faith Christian Church of Tyler, Texas - Celebration and Fireworks Show + Kids + Community + 246 Years of Freedom = America!

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo image submitted to M1Y

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Independence Day, better known today as the 4th of July, is a majestic holiday in the United States of America and is often a favorite of young people who especially enjoy the colorful and noisy traditional fireworks. The fireworks, however, are a symbol of the meaning behind the 4th of July celebration of independence. The meaning behind the 4th of July Independence Day holiday came about as the result of the courageous efforts and strong determination of our American forefathers not very long ago.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Our American forefathers successfully worked through strife, fears, and the bullies of their time to prevail in establishing this great country. We, as recipients and inheritors of their magnificent efforts, must hold our heads up high as we express our thanks and jubilation on the 4th of July. Independence Day holiday celebrations that we live in such a great country, and we should be encouraged to work together, hand in hand, to resolve our problems and differences in order to maintain the integrity and values that the great and famous document, the Declaration of Independence was founded upon.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

There is an important lesson here that we, too, can resolve all of our differences, and as we enjoy celebrating the 4th of July Independence Day holiday with the magnificent fireworks, tasty barbecues, traditional hot dogs, fun parades, and other symbolic events that mark the freedom and birth of our great country, we share a common goal and belief that all people are created equal and that this country is founded on the belief of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

To all the currently active or retired military personnel THANK YOU for being instrumental in ensuring the USA continues to enjoy the freedoms our forefathers saw fit to fight for.

HISTORY OF Family of Faith Christian Church

It is impossible to successfully give the history of Family of Faith Life Ministries without speaking of those who dedicated their entire lives to promoting the gospel of our Lord Jesus. Reverend Elijah E. Lee & Mrs. Mattie Lee began work in the winter of 1954 as Pastor & wife of Lindale Church of God in Christ, Lindale, Texas. There they successfully pastored for forty years and reared four sons and two daughters (Tommy, John, Elizabeth, Jackie, Dottie, and Benjamin). During the year 1984, Pastor and Mrs. Elijah Lee, with only a handful of members, completed the construction of a new church facility.

Later that same year Pastor Lee was led by the Lord to change his denominational affiliation to an independent church. At that time, the church's name was changed to Lindale Church of Deliverance. Many lives were touched and changed through their ministry.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Pastor Gregory Littlefield was saved and filled with the Holy Spirit on September 30, 1984, under the ministry of Pastor Lee. On March 20, 1988, he accepted his call into the ministry. He was licensed on May 20, 1990, and ordained Assistant Pastor of Lindale Church of Deliverance. Mrs. Elizabeth Littlefield was saved and filled with the Holy Spirit on September 17, 1971. The Lord sent them in 1990 to serve under the leadership of Pastor Jerry Phelps, Tyler Metro Church, until 1994. While serving under Pastor Phelps, in 1991 they fulfilled essential duties as Prison Ministry Coordinators.

On January 9, 1994, Pastors Gregory and Elizabeth became Pastors of Lindale Church of Deliverance. And on April 6, 1994, the church adopted Lindale Metro Church as the new name. The Lord placed a strong desire in the hearts of Pastors Gregory and Elizabeth to “Impact Families with the Word of Faith”, and on May 10, 1997 Family of Faith Life Ministries were birthed.

Pastor Gregory was introduced to the Ministry of Bishop I.V. and Pastor Bridget Hilliard in 1999. Bishop I.V. and Pastor Bridget continue to be Pastors Gregory and Elizabeth’s spiritual parents to date.

With a strong desire to expand the Ministry, Pastor Gregory was led by the Lord to build a New Facility. God spoke these words which became a hallmark for the Ministry, “Build the Church (the souls of the people), and I (God) will give you a building for the Church.” We moved into our New Facility in April 2012 and immediately began to expand and grow.

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
  Tour Tyler Texas, is more than just Tourism. http://TourTylerTexas.org
  Tour Tyler Texas, under the auspices of the nonprofit, Empowerment Community Development Corporation which is a Community Organization at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 75702

LeRoy Francis Sr. dba Community Funeral Home Tyler

Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford
Tour Tyler Texas- Photo by M1Y - Clarence Shackelford

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985 in this role I have covered 10's of thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum

