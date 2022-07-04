Tyler, TX

Things to do in July when you Tour Tyler Texas is play a game Pickleball at Bergfeld Park one of Tyler's 28 parks

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

What is Pickleball?
Pickleball is a game resembling tennis in which players use paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net

Over the last 10 years, the Bergfeld Park project has cost $2.5 million in minor and major renovations, with over $1 million raised privately. The City of Tyler matched the rest to complete the necessary funding. Since renovations began at Bergfeld Park in 2014, over $10 million has been spent on park renovations all over the city.

The renovations included new Tennis and Pickleball courts, new Playground Equipment a large multipurpose CENTENE Amphitheater, and Splasher's Pad.

The History of Pickleball? Humans have always been great at improvising. In today’s world, improvisation can mostly be seen in the performing arts, such as music, dance, theater, and even comedy. But thanks to mankind’s ability to make the most out of every situation, we’ve even invented some of the world’s most popular sports. Pickleball was created in 1965 by Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell in Bainbridge Island, Washington in the United States.

Pritchard owned a badminton court on his property and they began playing a game they invented on that badminton court, which came to be known as Pickleball. That’s why the dimensions of a Pickleball court are exactly the same as the dimensions of a badminton court (for badminton doubles).

Why is Pickleball so popular? Pickleball is incredibly popular for many reasons: it’s fun to play for beginners and pros alike, it’s easy to learn, it’s very similar to tennis, and it is faster-paced than tennis (you’ll hit the ball about 3x in Pickleball for each time someone hits a tennis ball once), and the game is very socially enjoyable because it’s often played as doubles (2 vs. 2).

How many people play Pickleball? According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) 2021 Pickleball Participant Report, Pickleball has 3.292 million players in the US alone. Some claim Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the world, but we weren’t able to verify this claim.

