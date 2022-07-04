Tyler, TX

Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence while most blacks were were enslaved

Clarence Shackelford a retired state of Texas photographer who worked for UT Tyler and also a local historian that really, like helping people with historical research.

Ambivalence toward Independence Day, which commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence (espousing liberty and equality while most blacks were enslaved), is nothing new for African Americans.

The matter of black patriotism has likewise been debated through the years -- ranging from solemn, unquestioning reverence for the flag to an angry rejection of allegiance to a combination that affirms America's best values and criticizes the nation where it falls short.

See what the great Mary McLeod Bethune thought as she described the complicated, yet strong and deep, relationship with African Americans and their country: "[Black Americans] have always been loyal when the ideals of American democracy have been attacked. We have given our blood in its defense -- from Crispus Attucks on Boston Commons to the battlefields of France.

We have fought for the democratic principles of equality under the law, equality of opportunity, equality at the ballot box, for the guarantees of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness ... Yes, we have fought for America with all her imperfections, not so much for what she is, but for what we know she can be."
~Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune

Mary McLeod Bethune was the first in her family to learn to read, and she dreamed of being a missionary in Africa. But she was blocked from missionary work abroad because she was Black. So instead she poured herself into a plethora of efforts that helped Blacks in Daytona Beach and nationwide.

Bethune later received a scholarship to the Scotia Seminary (now Barber-Scotia College), a school for girls in Concord, North Carolina. After graduating from the seminary in 1893, she went to the Dwight Moody's Institute for Home and Foreign Missions (also known as Moody Bible Institute) in Chicago. Bethune completed her studies there two years later. Returning to the South, she began her career as a teacher.

Acclaimed Educator

For nearly a decade, Bethune worked as an educator. She married fellow teacher Albertus Bethune in 1898. The couple had one son together — Albert Mcleod Bethune — before ending their marriage in 1907. She believed that education provided the key to racial advancement. To that end, Bethune founded the Daytona Normal and Industrial Institute for Negro Girls in Daytona, Florida, in 1904. Starting out with only five students, she helped grow the school to more 250 students over the next years.

Bethune served as the school's president, and she remained its leader even after it was combined with the Cookman Institute for Men in 1923 (some sources say 1929). The merged institution became known as the Bethune-Cookman College. The college was one of the few places that African American students could pursue a college degree. Bethune stayed with the college until 1942.

Born Mary Jane McLeod on July 10, 1875, in Mayesville, South Carolina, Mary McLeod Bethune was a leading educator and civil rights activist. She grew up in poverty, as one of 17 children born to formerly enslaved people. Everyone in the family worked, and many toiled in the fields, picking cotton. Bethune became the one and only child in her family to go to school when a missionary opened a school nearby for African American children. Traveling miles each way, she walked to school each day and did her best to share her newfound knowledge with her family.

