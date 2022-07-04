Tyler, TX

Tour Tyler Texas asks the question is it still Silver and Gold buried in Gilmer, Texas underneath Little Cypress Creek

Most People Don’t Know These 229 Buried Treasures Sites that Are Hiding In Texas and the Gold of Little Cypress Creek in Upshur County, 42 miles from Tyler, Texas is one of the location areas. Some of the other more know site are Google Earth Sunken Ship (Corpus Christi), Money Hill Treasure (Padre Island), Jean Lafitte's Booty (Sabine), Lost Silver Mine (Llano), The Mine in the Mountains (El Paso) and the Sam Bass Loot (Denton). The total value is estimated at $370 million.

Texas Map of Gold, Silver & Lost Treasure Sites

Most of the gold found in Texas has been extracted as a by-product from silver mining, primarily in Presidio County. Note: Some sites may have prohibitions against prospecting. Always seek permission from property owners and obtain any necessary permits prior to panning, dredging, or metal detecting.

LITTLE CYPRESS CREEK (WOOD and UPSHUR COUNTY). Little Cypress Creek rises a half mile east of Ogburn in eastern Wood County (at 32°52' N, 95°12' W) and runs southeast for sixty miles through eastern Wood, central Upshur, and western Harrison counties to its mouth on Big Cypress Bayou, four miles east of Jefferson on the Marion county line (at 32°45' N, 94°15' W). The creek is intermittent in its upper reaches. In its lower reaches it is known as Little Cypress Bayou. The stream traverses flat to low-rolling terrain that is surfaced by clay and sandy loams that support water-tolerant hardwoods, conifers, and grasses.

In the early 19th century, the Texas army pushed Cherokee Indians from Tyler to Upshur County. The Mexican government promised the Indians a large sum of money if they could defeat the Texans, but upon realization that that was not going to happen, they buried the gold and silver and ran. Rumor has it the money is somewhere underneath Little Cypress Creek in Upshur County.

On July 15 and 16, 1839, a force of several hundred warriors led by Duwali met Texas forces in the Battle of the Neches near the site of present Tyler, Texas. More than 100 Indians, including Chiefs Duwali and Bowles, were killed, and the remaining Cherokee were driven across the Red River into Indian Territory (Oklahoma.) Chief Bowles, an aged Cherokee leader, carried a sword given him by Sam Houston.

As the Cherokee retreated, they were accompanied by the Mexicans, who still carried most of the money that had been promised to the Cherokee in return for driving out the white settlers.

The Indians’ retreat carried them through present-day Upshur County, where many of them scattered into the swamps and underbrush along what is now known as Little Cypress Creek, north of the present city of Gilmer. In the meantime, the Mexicans, fearing for their lives, were eager to off-load the heavy gold and silver coins they carried, which made a quick escape impossible. According to the legend, the Mexicans hid their cache in a deep spot in Little Cypress Creek.

In no time, word of the hidden treasure spread, bringing dozens of people trying to find the hidden cache. One such story tells of two Irishmen, who, searching during the summer dry season, found two enclosed vessels at different locations in the Creek, but failed to locate the silver or gold.

Many believe that the treasure continues to lay beneath the mud of Little Cypress Creek in Upshur County.

Sources: https://www.legendsofamerica.com, https://www.tshaonline.org, https://www.TourTylerTexas.org, and https://www.EmpowermentCDC.org

